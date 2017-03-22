(Adds Amazon, Massimo Zanetti, Generali, FMO, Advent
International)
March 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may
sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on
with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping
to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said.
** Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, a Malaysian
palm plantation operator, is in talks with several companies,
including Chinese firms, to establish partnerships to expand its
distribution networks and finance facilities.
** Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal denied it was in
talks for a potential sale, after newspaper Mint reported that
the company was in discussions with domestic rivals for a
potential sale.
** Korea Electric Power Corp is in talks to buy
a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture
NuGen, chief executive of the South Korean utility said.
** Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to seek the
cooperation of domestic nuclear operators to improve the safety
of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in an attempt to restart
it and help meet the costs of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
** Lactalis said it extended a buyout offer on Parmalat
for a further five days, after the French dairy group
failed to reach a 90 percent stake it needed in the Italian food
company to request its delisting.
** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a
formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and
Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing
the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a
statement.
** Riyadh-based ACWA Power said it expects the first of four
power generation companies owned by Saudi Electricity Co
will be offered to the market by the year-end, as the
kingdom presses ahead with its overhaul of the state sector.
** Austrian property group CA Immo expressed
frustration at the slow progress towards a planned merger with
Immofinanz, calling on the other side to complete a
precondition for the deal this year or risk its collapse.
** China's Sinopec, will pay almost $1
billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South
African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its
first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced.
** Four foreign investors are expected to bid for a majority
stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port, on Friday, the
offer deadline, the port's top executive said.
** Canadian oilfield services provider Trican Well Service
Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Canyon Services
Group Inc in a C$637 million deal, as it seeks to
strengthen pricing power amid a revival in shale drilling in
North America.
** Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) will focus on
integrating Habib Bank Kenya and will only start looking to make
further acquisitions from next year onwards, its chief executive
told Reuters.
** Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping firm
and part of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk,
TCWhas offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators in an
attempt to get approval for the takeover of German rival Hamburg
Sud.
** Investment firm Starwood Capital Group slightly raised
its offer to buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate
Investment Trust, weeks after proxy advisory firm ISS
recommended unitholders to vote against the C$1.7 billion ($1.3
billion) deal.
** Amazon.com Inc has agreed in principle to buy
100 percent of Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com from its
shareholders, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is paying 300 million
Swiss francs ($300 million) for a stake in banking software and
services provider Avaloq in what the group described
as a first step towards a potential public listing.
** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved BM&FBovespa
SA's takeover of rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will
not require any antitrust measure beyond those the exchange and
clearinghouse proposed for themselves.
** Italian coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti aims to
boost its presence in the Brazilian market by acquiring a local
coffee brand, Chief Operating Officer Pascal Heritier told
Reuters.
** FMO, the Dutch development bank, has sold its remaining
shares in Georgia's TBC Bank, the country's largest by
loans and deposits, TBC said.
** U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp has
withdrawn from a bidding process to acquire Pfizer Inc's
Brazilian generic drugs joint venture, leaving rival Bain
Capital LP as the only contender for the company, two people
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Generali has asked advisory bank Rothschild to
find a new owner for its subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and
Panama, sources told Reuters, as Italy's biggest insurer seeks
to leave markets where it lacks scale.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)