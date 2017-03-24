(Adds Italgas, Capitec Bank, Cinven; updates Carlyle Group)

March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said.

** The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG meets Dutch government officials to make the case for its proposed 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) takeover of Dutch peer AkzoNobel.

** Management of Japan's pearl retailer Tasaki & Co will buy out the company with private equity firm MBK Partners for 31.5 billion yen ($283 million), Tasaki said.

** Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.

** The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said.

** Air Products and Chemicals Inc said it would drop a proposed $1.5 billion bid for China's largest producer of industrial gases, leaving the door open for a competing offer from Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG.

** Carlyle Group has bought Royal Dutch Shell's onshore oil fields in Gabon for $587 million, continuing the growing trend of private equity investors looking to squeeze extra profit from oil majors' unloved assets.

** Italian toll road operator Atlantia said media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.

** South Africa bank FirstRand's Namibian unit has secured regulatory approval to buy out a fund manager, it said, as part of the lender's stated plan to bulk up in the southern African nation.

** Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas is interested in buying the distribution assets of Gas Natural in the country if the Spanish group decides to sell them, the Italgas CEO said.

** Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC, the China-backed buyout fund that agreed to acquire Lattice Semiconductor Corp in November for $1.3 billion, has resubmitted the deal for U.S. government review, three people familiar with the matter said.

** South Africa's Capitec Bank has purchased a 40 percent stake in Latvia's Creamfinance for 21 million euros ($22.67 million), the lender said.

** Private equity firm Cinven is in talks to buy CHRYSO, a French chemicals group with 2016 sales of 300 million euros ($324 million), from LBO France, the companies said.

** Britain's Co-operative Bank said its ongoing sales process has drawn interest from multiple bidders after the ailing British lender put itself up for sale in February.

** Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.