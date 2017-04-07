(Adds Maersk Line, Twenty-First Century Fox, Fincantieri, Talpa, Zhejiang Electric Power, Macquarie, Fresenius)

April 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Australian investment bank Macquarie looked set to acquire Britain's Green Investment Bank (GIB) after a court rejected the claim of a rival bidder.

** China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

** Talpa, the media production company of Dutch media tycoon John De Mol is planning to buy out its Finnish partner's stake in Dutch broadcaster SBS, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

** The acquisition of STX France by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri it is a first step that will pave the way for further consolidation of the industry in Europe, the chairman of the Italian group said.

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky.

** EU antitrust regulators will approve Maersk Line's acquisition of German peer Hamburg Sud after the world's biggest shipping company agreed to pull Hamburg Sud out from some trade route groups, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Britain's Co-Operative Bank said it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go into a next phase of bidding, as the struggling lender seeks a takeover that would ward off the need for state intervention.

** Samsonite International <S.A. 1910.HK> said it would buy U.S.-based online travel bags retailer eBags Inc for $105 million cash, as the luggage maker accelerates growth of its e-commerce business in North America and worldwide.

** Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, raised its stake in Toshiba Corp to 9.84 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

** Germany's Biotest has agreed to be bought by Chinese investor Creat Group Corp in a cash deal valuing the blood plasma products maker at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including debt.

** Gunvor Group Ltd, one of the world's largest oil traders, has discussed a possible sale of the company with at least two competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Amancio Ortega, founder of the world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex and Europe's richest man, has put a majority stake in the firm that owns the Zara fashion chain into a holding company to ensure family control remains unassailable after he dies.

** Norway's Telenor has sold a 4 percent stake in Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon for $259 million as part of an ongoing campaign to cut all ownership ties to the firm formerly known as Vimpelcom.

** Top shareholder Invesco Perpetual trimmed its stake in UK's Allied Minds, according to a regulatory filing issued, as shares of the tech and life-sciences incubator slid to all-time lows.

** Private equity group SVPGlobal will combine its packaging firms Kloeckner Pentaplast and Linpac to increase their clout ahead of a planned stock market listing.

** The Trump administration and Japan's government are in talks to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric, which could lead to the eventual sale of its nuclear business, does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)