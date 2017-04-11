(Adds Manulife Real Estate, Siemens, Vedanta Ltd, Barclays,
ChemChina, Sika, Autogrill and Cenovus Energy)
April 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate, said it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer
Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for
about $1.2 billion.
** Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional
Holdings has agreed to go public through a merger with
blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a
deal that will value the combined company at about $856 million.
** Finnish retailer Kesko said it will sell its
agricultural trade chain K-maatalous to Sweden's Lantmannen EK
for 38.5 million euros ($40.8 million).
** South African e-commerce and pay-TV group Naspers
will pay 960 million rand ($69.5 million) to increase
its stake in local online retailer Takealot, the companies said
in a joint statement.
** LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of
U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to
regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese
conglomerate's expansion drive.
** Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected
a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting
next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S.
industrial gases rival Praxair.
** Accell Group, the maker of Dutch bicycle brands
Sparta and Batavus, said on Tuesday it had received a takeover
proposal that values its stock at 845 million euros ($895
million) from investor Pon Holdings.
** The CEO of AkzoNobel, the Dutch paints and
coatings maker whose management is trying to avoid a takeover by
U.S. rival PPG Industries, said its shareholders are
divided over the bid in an interview published.
** Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA is
among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's refinery
and network of gasoline stations in Argentina, according to two
people familiar with the process.
** A unit of a large semiconductor investment fund linked
to the Chinese state has agreed to buy U.S. semiconductor
testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash,
the companies said on Monday.
** Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it
had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland
Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
** Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste
said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in two peers in
Colombia, Airplan and Aeropuertos de Oriente, for some $262
million.
** Manulife Real Estate, the global real estate arm of
Manulife Financial Corp, said it acquired 8 Cross
Street, a 28-storey office tower in Singapore, for $526 million.
** Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier
are in talks to combine their rail operations, two
people close to the matter told Reuters, a move that could
strengthen their hand against Chinese state-backed market leader
CRRC Corp.
** Greece concluded a 1.2 billion euro ($1.27 billion)
airport deal with a Fraport-led consortium, the
country's privatization agency said.
** Indian metals and mining group Vedanta Limited
said it had completed its buyout of oil and gas explorer Cairn
India Ltd, consummating a deal that was delayed for
months by investor opposition.
** Barclays' plan to sell its African business and
pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's
political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to
banking sources and fund managers.
** Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said it would
condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43
billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta AG.
** Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said he expects the
hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction
materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
** Italian travel caterer Autogrill plans to rejig
its business structure, the company said, a move that drove its
shares to a record high by fuelling talk it could seek to sell
off units or acquire others.
** Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after
its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian
company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said as he mounted a
charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
($1 = 13.8200 rand)
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)