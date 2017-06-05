FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 5, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 4 months ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Grupo BTG Pactual and Carlyle Group; updates D.R. Horton, Osisko, SBI)

June 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc will join Foxconn’s bid for Toshiba Corp’s semiconductor business, the Nikkei business daily quoted Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou as saying.

** Vietnam’s Vietjet Aviation JSC said it has signed a strategic agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd to finance three aircraft purchases worth $348 million.

** UK mail delivery company DX Group agreed to acquire John Menzies’ distribution arm through a reverse takeover, securing backing from its largest investors after terms of the deal were revised.

** Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.

** Buyout firms GTCR LLC and Carlyle Group LP are in talks to team up and jointly acquire private contract drug researcher and manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc , people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity groups trying to take control of Shawbrook said they had raised their offer for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent, as they try to convince another 5 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.

** Coal giant Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and top-five state power producer China Guodian Corp are in talks to merge some assets, sources told Reuters, as part of a broader shake-up of China’s debt-ridden state-owned sector.

** U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.

** The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta’s offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.

** Indian mobile carrier Reliance Communications won breathing room after receiving a seven-month loan reprieve from lenders, but will now need to reassure investors it can accomplish two deals critical to reducing its heavy debt.

** Canada’s Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million).

** D.R. Horton Inc offered to buy 75 percent of Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million, pitting the No.1 U.S. homebuilder against Starwood Capital Group, which in April agreed to buy the Texas-based real estate development company.

** Top Indian lender State Bank of India share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion was fully covered within hours of the launch on Monday, three sources with direct knowledge said.

** Banks are preparing to launch around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) of leveraged loans backing Advent International’s buyout of European industrial supplies distributor IPH that will combine with Advent-owned peer Brammer, banking sources said.

** Emergency Communications Network (ECN), whose product CodeRED can reach millions of people in minutes during an emergency, has acquired competitor Send Word Now, the companies said.

** India’s ICICI Bank Ltd said its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.

** Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Timberland Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser Inc’s Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business, expanding the timber asset manager’s presence in the South American country.

$1 = 0.8896 euros Compiled by Divya Grover and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.