June 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's
proposed takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd
for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion), paving the way for
a match-up that has fallen through twice before since 2006.
** Swedish media firm MTG said it was buying U.S.
platform games publisher and developer Kongregate for $55
million and repeated its target of break-even for its digital
arm in 2018.
** Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU
Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's
planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very
good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal
by year-end.
** Kenya's capital markets regulator said on Tuesday that it
had not received any notification about a proposed acquisition
by KCB Group of a stake in National Bank of Kenya
.
** Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is
nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel
International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc
called on its shareholders to accept an increased and final 868
million pound ($1.10 billion) offer from private equity groups,
setting the stage for the buyers to take the lender private.
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)