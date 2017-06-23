(Adds CIBC, Tata Steel, Forestar, Glencore, Rosneft, Sanlam,
Capita; Updates Toshiba)
June 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Miner and trader Glencore hit back with an
increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal
assets from Rio Tinto, that earlier this week
said it was favouring a Chinese bid.
** Outsourcer Capita said it would sell its asset
management services arm to Australian financial services firm
Link Administration Holdings for 888 million pounds
($1.13 billion).
** A Chinese consortium and two private equity firms are
likely to submit bids next week to buy Singapore-listed
warehouse operator Global Logistics Properties Ltd,
people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Spanish builder OHL said it was looking to sell
between 25 percent and 40 percent of its concessions affiliate
in an effort to find the unit a partner by the end of the year.
** Creditor banks to India's Essar Oil approved the
acquisition of the company by a group including Russia's Rosneft
, two sources familiar with the matter said, removing a
key hurdle to the $12.9 billion deal that has been in the works
for two years.
** Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with
Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of
the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive
branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.
** Ireland raised 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) by selling
a quarter of Allied Irish Banks in a remarkable
turnaround for a company at the forefront of reckless lending
during the "Celtic Tiger" boom.
** Tata Steel Ltd said it sold its stake in Tata
Motors Ltd to Tata Sons, the holding
company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, for 37.83
billion rupees ($586.3 million).
** Forestar Group Inc said top U.S. homebuilder D.R.
Horton Inc had sweetened its offer to buy a 75 percent
stake in the real estate developer, escalating a bidding war
with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed
the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp
, which will help it diversify from its domestic market,
it said.
** South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd has
sold its stake in Ghanaian holding company Enterprise Group's
insurance business for $130 million but will retain a presence
in the country, Sanlam said.
** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is
considering selling a stake in its retail business, which it had
decided to spin off, a source at the company said.
