June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's L1 Retail has agreed to buy health food and supplements chain Holland & Barrett for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) from the Nature's Bounty Co and the Carlyle Group, the companies said in a statement.

** Japan's Takata Corp, the firm at the centre of the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan, and said it would be bought for $1.6 billion by U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.

** Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).

** German plastic extrusions maker Surteco has agreed to buy Portuguese PVC edgbandings maker Probos from private equity firm Alantra for 99 million euros ($111 million) in cash, it said in a statement on Saturday.

** Lufthansa sees no limit to the number of planes and crews it could lease from Air Berlin, its chief executive told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, amid criticism that support for its ailing rival is a stealth takeover attempt.

** New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV said it was terminating a sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.

** A proposed merger between two banks in southern Japan will likely be delayed for a second time over monopoly concerns, sources said, highlighting the difficulty regional banks face in trying to consolidate to survive the shrinking market.

** Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing a takeover of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions, Frontline's CEO told Reuters.

** Three Australian business magnates plan to financially support Ten Network Holdings until it finds a buyer, the TV broadcaster's administrator said, adding that there had been "quite a number" of expressions of interest from potential acquirers.

** German insurer Allianz expects to book a loss of around 200 million euros ($224 million) from the sale of private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank to U.S. private equity firm Apollo, it said on Sunday.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)