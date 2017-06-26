June 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's L1 Retail has
agreed to buy health food and supplements chain Holland &
Barrett for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) from the
Nature's Bounty Co and the Carlyle Group, the companies
said in a statement.
** Japan's Takata Corp, the firm at the centre of
the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, filed for
bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan, and said
it would be bought for $1.6 billion by U.S.-based Key Safety
Systems.
** Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom
Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of
SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33
million).
** German plastic extrusions maker Surteco has
agreed to buy Portuguese PVC edgbandings maker Probos from
private equity firm Alantra for 99 million euros
($111 million) in cash, it said in a statement on Saturday.
** Lufthansa sees no limit to the number of planes
and crews it could lease from Air Berlin, its chief
executive told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, amid criticism
that support for its ailing rival is a stealth takeover attempt.
** New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV
said it was terminating a sales agreement to buy
Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition
regulator had ruled against.
** A proposed merger between two banks in southern Japan
will likely be delayed for a second time over monopoly concerns,
sources said, highlighting the difficulty regional banks face in
trying to consolidate to survive the shrinking market.
** Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no
longer pursuing a takeover of New York-listed competitor DHT
Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions,
Frontline's CEO told Reuters.
** Three Australian business magnates plan to financially
support Ten Network Holdings until it finds a buyer,
the TV broadcaster's administrator said, adding that there had
been "quite a number" of expressions of interest from potential
acquirers.
** German insurer Allianz expects to book a loss
of around 200 million euros ($224 million) from the sale of
private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank to U.S. private
equity firm Apollo, it said on Sunday.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering
making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
