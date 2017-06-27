June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Privatization of Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot (IPO-SKF.MM) is planned for early July, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky as saying.

** Western Digital Corp said it and U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP have resubmitted a bid for Toshiba Corp's prized flash memory chip unit - an eleventh hour effort to prevent Toshiba signing a deal with its preferred bidder.

** Spain's state-owned Bankia has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal, it said, valuing the smaller lender at around 825 million euros ($924 million).

** South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9 billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in that field.

** Shares in German generic drugmaker Stada slumped on Tuesday after a 5.3 billion euro ($5.9 billion) agreed takeover bid by private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven did not win enough shareholder support. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)