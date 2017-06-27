June 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Privatization of Russian state shipping company
Sovcomflot (IPO-SKF.MM) is planned for early July, the TASS news
agency quoted Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky
as saying.
** Western Digital Corp said it and U.S. private
equity firm KKR & Co LP have resubmitted a bid for
Toshiba Corp's prized flash memory chip unit - an
eleventh hour effort to prevent Toshiba signing a deal with its
preferred bidder.
** Spain's state-owned Bankia has agreed to
acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal,
it said, valuing the smaller lender at around 825 million euros
($924 million).
** South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms
said it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9
billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in
that field.
** Shares in German generic drugmaker Stada
slumped on Tuesday after a 5.3 billion euro ($5.9 billion)
agreed takeover bid by private equity groups Bain Capital and
Cinven did not win enough shareholder support.
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)