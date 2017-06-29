(Adds Walgreens Boots Alliance, China Vanke Co, Indigo, ConocoPhillips, Sky and Forestar Group)

June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:

** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it ended its deal to buy Rite Aid Corp after struggling to win antitrust approval, and that it would instead buy nearly half of the smaller rival's U.S. stores for $5.18 billion.

** Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $14.8 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.

** Forestar Group Inc scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group and said U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc would buy a 75 percent stake in the company.

** China Vanke Co Ltd, has won the right to buy companies holding assets including land for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.13 billion), in a landmark auction of equity rights in China, state media reported.

** India's biggest airline, IndiGo, has expressed unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned Air India, the junior aviation minister said, a day after the cabinet approved plans to privatise the carrier.

** Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the franchise of French retailer Carrefour in the Middle East, has acquired 26 Geant hypermarket stores in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait from BMA International.

** The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.

** Rio Tinto, shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore.

** Western Digital Corp said legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.

** Finnish pension insurance companies Ilmarinen and Etera will merge to form Finland's largest private sector pension insurer, the companies said.

** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said.

** DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds is making a renewed push to sell corporate bank IKB, one of the highest-profile German casualties of the financial crisis, according to a person close to the matter.

** Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek lender National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said.

** German plastics and chemicals group Covestro pledged it would return cash to shareholders if it cannot find a suitable major takeover target within two years as it eyes 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in total operating cash flow after investments over the next five years.

** ConocoPhillips said it would sell its assets in the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for about $305 million, as part of the largest U.S. independent oil producer's efforts to reduce exposure to natural gas. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)