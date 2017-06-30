June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

** Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj said it will sell its grocery business to Finland's largest food retailer S Group for 27 million euros ($30.85 million).

** San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)