Berkshire to swap BofA preferred stock for 700 mln common shares
June 30 Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would swap its preferred shares in Bank of America Corp to buy 700 million common shares, following the bank's plan to raise its dividend.
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.
** Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj said it will sell its grocery business to Finland's largest food retailer S Group for 27 million euros ($30.85 million).
** San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)
PARIS, June 30 Financial market and private sector debt risks have increased and should remain high through the rest of the year, the Bank of France said on Friday in a biannual report on risks to the French financial system.