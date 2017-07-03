July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** Australia's oldest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd
said it had ceased discussions with two U.S private
equity suitors, after neither lodged a binding offer for the
company.
TPG Capital Management LP abandoned its A$2.76
billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest
newspaper publisher, a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.
** NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab
Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its
shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by
4.9 percent.
** Japanese office equipment maker Konica Minolta Inc
plans to acquire U.S. healthcare firm Ambry Genetics
Corp to diversify its business, the Nikkei daily reported on
Sunday.
** Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on
Sunday its board approved a plan by its Sun d'Or unit to buy
smaller rival Israir from IDB Tourism.
** The owners of HSH Nordbank said on Sunday they
had received indicative offers for the German shipping finance
provider by an end-June deadline that could pave the way for an
eventual sale of the bank.
** Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider
Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer
so-called quadruple play services, a result of President
Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.
** German industrial group Thyssenkrupp aims to
hold less than half of a steel joint venture it wants to set up
with Tata Steel so it can deconsolidate the business
from its balance sheet, Handelsblatt reported, citing a company
source.
** Spain's Banco Popular will start looking for partners to
buy some 30 billion euros in repossessed assets and
non-performing real estate loans as it strives to bolster its
books following last month's takeover by Santander, it
said late on Friday.
** The U.S. administration has told India that Westinghouse
Electric Co will emerge from bankruptcy and be sold by the year
end, industry and diplomatic sources have said, raising the
prospect of a Washington-supported sale or bailout for the
nuclear firm.
** Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties
said it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders.
It provided no further details.
** Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group
said it planned to fully acquire leading Kenyan coffee chain
Java House from its present owners for an undisclosed amount.
** French food group Danone has agreed to sell
its U.S dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 million,
as part of Danone's commitments with U.S. authorities following
its takeover of organic food group Whitewave.
** Australia's Ten Network Holdings said that three
media magnates have put up A$30 million ($23 million) to keep it
running until the end of August while the television broadcaster
looks to secure a deal with a buyer.
** Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's
majority stake in advertising company Havas and will
follow up with a full buyout offer, it said.
** SK Hynix Inc has proposed that its financing
for a consortium picked as preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's
chip unit be done via convertible bonds, two sources
said, providing it with a path towards an equity interest in the
world's No.2 NAND chip maker.
** Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr plans an initial
public offering (IPO) in the third quarter as its owner,
Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, scrambles to raise funds
to cover losses at bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.
** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans
to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival
Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares,
which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding
family.
** Electrical products maker ABB said it had bought
a communications networks business from Germany's Keymile for an
undisclosed price to beef up its Power Grids division that
investors had once demanded be sold.
** Knorr-Bremse has offered concessions in a bid
to win EU antitrust approval for its takeover of Haldex
as the German car parts maker continued its pursuit of
the Swedish peer in spite of the lack of Haldex management's
support.
** Visa and Mastercard are both seen as suitors
for Danish card payment services company Nets A/S,
which confirmed over the weekend it had been approached by
potential buyers.
