July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:
** Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC has
agreed to acquire CPI International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of
circuits used in radars and satellites, from Veritas Capital
Management LLC, another buyout firm, for more than $800 million,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** EU antitrust regulators have not asked for feedback on
German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's concessions to
try to win approval for a takeover of Haldex,
suggesting that they are insufficient to allay concerns over the
deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has
approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form
Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
** A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from
the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a
lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of
South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a
court document.
** Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and
New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant
CLN.S to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with
Huntsman Corp.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc placed on
Monday a formal bid for control of Renova Energia SA
, which would include 800 million reais ($242
million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy
company, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
** Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a
Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to
prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the
court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause
irreparable harm.
** Private equity companies Advent and Permira are
considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada
, WirschaftsWoche reported, citing financial sources.
** Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte,
which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.5
billion)of debt, has agreed to offload its Kookai brand to
Australian company Magi as part of Vivarte's ongoing sell-off
programme.
** Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG)
will sell more assets in the Balkans, including its
Romanian operations, to complete a restructuring plan agreed
with European authorities, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
** India's No. 3 e-commerce firm Snapdeal has rejected an
initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart, but talks
between the two camps that have been working on forging a deal
for months continue, sources close to the matter said.
** Worldpay Group Plc said on Tuesday it had
received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and
JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential
acquisition of the British payment processor.
** Idemitsu Kosan Co has a good chance of
sidestepping founding family opposition to a merger with Showa
Shell Sekiyu with its $1.2 billion share offering,
analysts said, a plan that sent Showa Shell shares surging on
Tuesday.
** Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested around $100
million to $150 million in Indonesian ride-hailing startup
Go-Jek, sources said, in another sign the Chinese tech giant was
looking to tap into growth in Southeast Asia's mobile-based
services.
** Dubai Investments said on Tuesday it is in
initial talks to buy Union Properties's stake in
Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), in a move to take full
control of the district cooling service provider.
** Gambia has ended talks with African Petroleum
to extend oil exploration in two of the West African country's
most promising offshore blocks and is now in preliminary
discussions with new investors, a senior oil official told
Reuters.
** Brazil's renewable energy company Renova Energia SA
confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday having
received a formal bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
Inc.
** Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said it
has received a A$655 million ($498 million) non-binding takeover
offer from U.S. buyout firm KKR Credit Advisors LLC.
** British consortium GFG Alliance said it has signed a
binding agreement to acquire highly indebted Australian steel
company Arrium Ltd.
** A South Korean consortium backed by steelmaker POSCO
is still interested in buying Australian steel
company Arrium Ltd, an official at Newlake Alliance
which leads the consortium told Reuters.
** China Vanke said it would make an announcement
about its acquisition of assets of Guangdong International Trust
Investment Corporation and asked that its shares in Hong Kong be
suspended from trading.
** Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is looking to buy
a substantial holding in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM)
, one of the world's biggest lithium producers,
according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
** Kazakhstan's largest lender, Halyk Bank,
, has completed a takeover of troubled rival
Kazkommertsbank, Halyk said, and will inject 185
billion tenge ($571 million) into its capital.
** Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on
Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake
in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its
move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.
** British online grocer Ocado has seen a pick-up
in enquiries from U.S. supermarket groups interested in possible
partnership deals in the wake of Amazon's $13.7 billion
deal to buy Whole Foods, its boss said.
** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co.
will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4 million) of fresh capital
in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the deal's financial advisor,
Nomura, said in an email sent to Reuters.
** Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator
Fraport have signed a deal on cost savings, meaning
Lufthansa will grow its business at its main hub, the two
companies said in a joint statement.
** Michelin, the tyre giant and owner of the
Michelin gourmet restaurant guide, has bought a 40 percent stake
in the Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of
influential critic Robert Parker.
** A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the
largest operator of apartments in the United States, will
acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential
Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the
companies said.
** Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto
Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer
for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic
drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the
matter said.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)