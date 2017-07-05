July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC has agreed to acquire CPI International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of circuits used in radars and satellites, from Veritas Capital Management LLC, another buyout firm, for more than $800 million, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** EU antitrust regulators have not asked for feedback on German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's concessions to try to win approval for a takeover of Haldex, suggesting that they are insufficient to allay concerns over the deal, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a court document.

** Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant CLN.S to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with Huntsman Corp.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc placed on Monday a formal bid for control of Renova Energia SA , which would include 800 million reais ($242 million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy company, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

** Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.

** Private equity companies Advent and Permira are considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada , WirschaftsWoche reported, citing financial sources.

** Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion)of debt, has agreed to offload its Kookai brand to Australian company Magi as part of Vivarte's ongoing sell-off programme.

** Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) will sell more assets in the Balkans, including its Romanian operations, to complete a restructuring plan agreed with European authorities, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** India's No. 3 e-commerce firm Snapdeal has rejected an initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart, but talks between the two camps that have been working on forging a deal for months continue, sources close to the matter said.

** Worldpay Group Plc said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential acquisition of the British payment processor.

** Idemitsu Kosan Co has a good chance of sidestepping founding family opposition to a merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu with its $1.2 billion share offering, analysts said, a plan that sent Showa Shell shares surging on Tuesday.

** Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested around $100 million to $150 million in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Go-Jek, sources said, in another sign the Chinese tech giant was looking to tap into growth in Southeast Asia's mobile-based services.

** Dubai Investments said on Tuesday it is in initial talks to buy Union Properties's stake in Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), in a move to take full control of the district cooling service provider.

** Gambia has ended talks with African Petroleum to extend oil exploration in two of the West African country's most promising offshore blocks and is now in preliminary discussions with new investors, a senior oil official told Reuters.

** Brazil's renewable energy company Renova Energia SA confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday having received a formal bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

** Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said it has received a A$655 million ($498 million) non-binding takeover offer from U.S. buyout firm KKR Credit Advisors LLC.

** British consortium GFG Alliance said it has signed a binding agreement to acquire highly indebted Australian steel company Arrium Ltd.

** A South Korean consortium backed by steelmaker POSCO is still interested in buying Australian steel company Arrium Ltd, an official at Newlake Alliance which leads the consortium told Reuters.

** China Vanke said it would make an announcement about its acquisition of assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation and asked that its shares in Hong Kong be suspended from trading.

** Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is looking to buy a substantial holding in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) , one of the world's biggest lithium producers, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Kazakhstan's largest lender, Halyk Bank, , has completed a takeover of troubled rival Kazkommertsbank, Halyk said, and will inject 185 billion tenge ($571 million) into its capital.

** Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.

** British online grocer Ocado has seen a pick-up in enquiries from U.S. supermarket groups interested in possible partnership deals in the wake of Amazon's $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, its boss said.

** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co. will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4 million) of fresh capital in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the deal's financial advisor, Nomura, said in an email sent to Reuters.

** Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport have signed a deal on cost savings, meaning Lufthansa will grow its business at its main hub, the two companies said in a joint statement.

** Michelin, the tyre giant and owner of the Michelin gourmet restaurant guide, has bought a 40 percent stake in the Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of influential critic Robert Parker.

** A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the largest operator of apartments in the United States, will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said.

** Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

