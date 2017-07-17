July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to buy airfield lighting group ADB Safegate from private equity group PAI Partners.

** French payments company Worldline has agreed to buy Swedish peer Digital River World Payments as merger activity in the payments sector picks up following this month's takeover of Worldpay.

** Mobile advertising firm Taptica said it agreed to acquire 57 percent of Adinnovation Inc for up to $5.7 million in cash, the first Israeli acquisition of a Japanese mobile ad company.

** German publisher Axel Springer said it sold two Berlin real estate assets for 755 million euros ($864 million).

** San Miguel Corp's billionaire president said he will buy a majority stake in the Inquirer Group of Companies, one of the Philippines' biggest media firms and publisher of the country's most-read broadsheet, the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

** Hong Kong media company Next Digital Ltd, founded by tycoon and outspoken Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, said it plans to sell its flagship magazine and four others to a local businessman for HK$500 million ($64 million).

** Switzerland's EFG International and Brazil's BTG Pactual struck a deal on a final price for BSI Bank, the Swiss money manager said, as the value of the transaction shrank following the unit's legal troubles.

** Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it would buy a 25 percent stake in the Irish business of Quintessential Brands Group for up to 18.3 million euros in cash, adding Irish whiskey to its offering.

** Ride-hailing firm Careem, a Middle East rival to Uber Technologies Inc, has bought a minority stake in a three-month-old Egyptian start-up that connects commuters with private buses in Cairo.

** BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank owned by private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, bought German regional lender Suedwestbank for an undisclosed price to expand its network in western Europe, BAWAG said.

** Centrica Plc said it agreed to combine its entire European exploration and production (E&P) business with Bayerngas Norge AS, as the British energy provider seeks to create a more sustainable European E&P business.

** Cable manufacturer General Cable Corp announced on Sunday a review of strategic alternatives that could include a potential sale of the company.

** Oaktree Capital Management placed an investment stake in Australian drilling services company DDH1 Drilling Pty Ltd, the drilling company announced in a statement on Sunday. ($1 = 0.87 euros) ($1 = 7.8 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)