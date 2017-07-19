July 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. spices maker McCormick & Co Inc has agreed to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group's food business for a higher-than-expected $4.2 billion to give it a wider variety of seasonings and sauces.

** A Chinese fund part-owned by conglomerate CITIC Ltd has paid $1.1 billion for some of Dow Chemical Co's corn seed business in Brazil, in a further sign of China's fast-expanding role in the global seed sector.

** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven launched their sweetened takeover offer for German generic drugmaker Stada , giving shareholders until Aug. 16 to tender their shares, the companies said.

** Toshiba Corp said it resumed blocking access by Western Digital Corp to data at their memory chip joint venture, intensifying its dispute with the U.S. firm over the Japanese company's planned sale of the chip business.

** Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

** Spanish airports operator Aena was prevented by its state shareholder Enaire from making a bid for toll-road concessions company Abertis, the company said.

** Tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it would buy privately held Lightower Fiber Networks for about $7.1 billion in cash to expand its fiber footprint in urban areas of the U.S. northeast.

** Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Shares of Rowsley Ltd soared 64 percent after the Singaporean real estate firm said it planned to buy healthcare assets from its controlling shareholder, billionaire Peter Lim, in a deal worth up to S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion).

** British insurer Aviva has agreed to sell its Asia and Middle East-focused Friends Provident International business for 340 million pounds ($443 million) as part of its plan to leave less profitable markets.

** An investor in Abercrombie & Fitch Co called on the U.S. teen apparel retailer to buy back its shares, following the company's failed attempt to sell itself.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said its methanol affiliate will start receiving supplies of carbon dioxide feedstock from Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery (SASREF) in the first quarter of 2019. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)