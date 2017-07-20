July 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** African Petroleum has agreed to let an exclusive agreement lapse in talks to sell oil licences in Gambia and Senegal, it said.

** Dalian Wanda Group's abrupt reworking of a $9 billion property sale was messy until minutes before a high-profile announcement, as all sides scrambled to simplify payment - underscoring Beijing's concerns over creative lending and ambitious deals.

** The British government will update parliament on the next steps in Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for European pay-TV group Sky, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

** Etihad Airways has sold its minority stake in European regional carrier Darwin Airline, the first divestment since launching a strategic review last year and just weeks after Chief Executive James Hogan left the Abu Dhabi carrier.

** French payments specialist Ingenico INGC.PA is to buy rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), the latest in a series of deals in the sector.

** Barry Callebaut has agreed to purchase Italian family-owned specialties and decorations business D'Orsogna Dolciaria for an undisclosed sum.

** Thailand's state-owned oil and gas giant PTT Plc is considering taking a stake in a natural gas liquefaction plant to be built in Malaysia, a company spokesman said.

** Shares in Guangzhou R&F Properties and Sunac China were set to jump after a deal with Dalian Wanda Group was restructure.

** Chinese groups are interested in acquiring assets belonging to clean energy company Renova Energia SA RNEW11.SA and generation assets belonging to Renova's parent Light SA LIGT3.SA, according to a document seen by Reuters.

** The board of Brazilian utility Light SA has given its approval for Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc to enter exclusive negotiations to acquire its stake in renewable company Renova Energia SA, the company said in a securities filing.

** Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

** Activist investor Jana Partners LLC cashed out of its position in Whole Foods Market Inc, a regulatory filing showed, after the upscale grocer agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc in a $13.7 billion deal last month.

** U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc held early-stage talks with John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, after he expressed interest in an acquisition or significant investment, a person familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)