July 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** A secretive U.S. government panel has objected to at least nine acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign buyers so far this year, people familiar with the matter said, a historically high number that bodes poorly for China's overseas buying spree.

** Hungary's OTP Bank has agreed to a deal to buy Romania's Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece (NBG), two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** Spain's Banco Santander is seeking bids by next Monday for some 30 billion euros ($34.91 billion) of property assets from Banco Popular, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** The owner of a Chinese firm behind a bid to take over English club Southampton said the deal was being held up and that he wasn't sure if the current owner still wanted to sell, casting doubts over the long-running negotiations.

** Baidu Inc and JD.com will join other big Chinese technology firms, including Tencent Holdings, to jointly invest about $12 billion into state-owned mobile carrier China Unicom, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners bid 2.9 billion pound ($3.7 billion) for payments processing company Paysafe Group, joining a flurry of deals in the sector.

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

** Private equity group Permira has bought a stake of at least 10 percent in payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, the companies said.

** India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call.

** Spanish construction group ACS said it was considering a counterbid for Spain's Abertis after a more than 16 billion euro offer by Italy's Atlantia for the toll road company.

** Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Thursday it agreed to buy U.S. firm East Balt Bakeries for $650 million.

** Shlumberger NV, the world's largest oilfield services company, has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Russia's biggest oilfield services firm Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), the Russian company said late on Thursday. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)