July 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:

** Societe Generale has no merger plans with top Italian lender UniCredit, the chief executive of the French bank told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

** Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has accepted Flipkart's revised takeover offer of up to $950 million, two sources said, providing heft to its bigger rival in a high-stakes battle with Amazon.com Inc.

** German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy will become the largest shareholder in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty, marking its entry into France just weeks after it was spun off from Metro.

** French aerospace supplier Thales said it was in "constructive" talks with Airbus about the latter's bid to boost its services business, striking a conciliatory tone on an issue worrying several top suppliers.

** German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is monitoring the steel market in light of a possible merger of the European steel businesses of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel, but is cautious, its chief executive said.

** HNA Group Co Ltd's $416 million investment in U.S. in-flight services firm Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has collapsed in the latest deal scuppered by a U.S. government panel, adding uncertainty to future Chinese acquisitions.

** BNP Paribas is to expand further in Italy by buying full control of CARGEAS from insurer Ageas, as the French bank looks to step up cross-selling of products in Italy, where the business has been impacted by a recession.

** Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said it was in talks with various parties regarding a potential sale of its fixed-line assets. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)