Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Glencore said on Thursday it had signed agreements to buy a 49 percent stake in coal mines in Australia's Hunter Valley for just over $1.1 billion, getting a share of assets it was expected to miss out on to China's Yancoal.

** Mobile firm Hutchison Drei Austria is buying landline-focused Tele2 from its Swedish owner for 95 million euros ($111 million) to create a rival to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's Telekom Austria.

** IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said that a reshaped alliance between Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin was unlikely to change much in the industry, adding that it was too early to say what the impact of the arrangement would be. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

