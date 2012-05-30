Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 G M T o n Wednesday:

** Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial plans to merge with its U.S. farm equipment unit CNH, building a global heavyweight industrial machinery group and shifting its focus towards North America.

** Bain Capital LLC aims to raise $6 billion for its new global private equity fund and will offer three options on fees it charges to manage the money, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italy’s oil and gas major Eni will sell 30 percent minus one share in Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), as part of the government-designed plan for Eni to exit from the gas network.

** Japan’s Olympus Corp, hit by a $1.7 billion fraud scandal, plans to shed 2,500 workers and sell an equity stake to either Sony Corp or Panasonic Corp in a bid to bolster its finances, local media reported.

** Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil’s largest foreign lender, is not for sale, Chief Executive Officer Marcial Portela Álvarez told Valor Econômico newspaper, seeking to put an end to weeks of speculation on the matter.

** Deep sea driller Seadrill, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, sold 300 million shares in Malaysia’s SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd for around $200 million to take a profit on its investment.

** Caterpillar Inc reached a $115 million deal to sell South African industrial group Barloworld Ltd its Bucyrus distribution and support business in South Africa and Botswana.

** Mexican construction company ICA said it would buy a 51 percent stake in Peruvian contract mining company San Martin Contratistas Generales. [ID:nASA04A9H[

** India’s Essar Ports said Belgium’s Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million) into the company.

** Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc plans to exit its unbranded apparel business in the United States and sell its Outer Banks sportswear label as it seeks to prop up falling margins.

Hanesbrands said it would also sell its European wholesale casualwear division to an affiliate of Dutch consumer goods company Smartwares B.V. for 15 million euros ($18.80 million).

** Rothschild’s London-listed RIT Capital Partners said it was buying a 37 percent stake in Rockefeller from French group Societe Generale’s private banking arm, for an undisclosed sum.

** Oil producer and refiner Hess Corp said it is selling its stake in an oilfield off the Scottish coast to Royal Dutch Shell Plc.