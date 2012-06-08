FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Chesapeake Energy, GlaxoSmithKline, China TransInfo Technology; updates Heineken)

June 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.

** Russia’s Sberbank clinched the purchase of Turkey’s DenizBank for up to 3.09 billion euros ($3.9 billion), expanding its footprint in emerging Europe and diversifying it away from a home market where it already dominates.

** GlaxoSmithKline has extended its $2.6 billion offer to buy long-time partner Human Genome Sciences until the end of June as it battles the U.S. biotech company’s reluctant management.

** China TransInfo Technology Corp, which makes 2D and 3D geography information system software for the Chinese government, agreed to be taken private by its CEO and his affiliates in a deal that values it at about $146.6 million.

** German insurer Allianz SE said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

** Global brewer Heineken is buying Belgium’s Stassen Ciders to extend its lead in the growing world cider market and tap into the small family controlled company’s skills in developing non-alcoholic ciders and wines.

** Air Liquide said on Friday it was offering a hefty 90 percent premium to buy 70.49 percent of French home healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros per share, in a bid to bolster its expansion in the health sector.

Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
