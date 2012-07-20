FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Citic)

July 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and Cox Media Group entered into separate deals to buy 22 television stations from privately held Newport Television for about $1 billion.

** CITIC Securities has agreed to pay $310.3 million for a near-20 percent stake in French bank Credit Agricole’s CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy the rest, underscoring the global ambitions of China’s biggest listed brokerage.

** China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country’s biggest oil producer, is in talks with Ecuador’s government over a potential investment in the OPEC-member’s $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery project, an Ecuadorean minister said on Thursday.

** The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, a deal that would create the world’s third-largest exchange group.

** Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and his family.

** Private equity firm TPG has emerged as a potential bidder for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout, a newspaper reported.

** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, accepted a 73.1 million pound ($115 million) buyout offer from one of Canada’s largest pension funds.

Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.