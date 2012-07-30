FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday.

** Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will kick off an estimated 1.2 trillion-won ($1.05 billion) stake sale on Tuesday, but success is yet assured, with just one potential bidder showing interest so far.

** Chicago Bridge & Iron Co said on Monday that it would buy Shaw Group Inc for about $3 billion in cash and stock to create a big engineering and construction company focused on the energy industry.

** Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it will buy privately held Sunquest Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory software services to healthcare providers, for about $1.4 billion in cash.

** Australian junior miner Northern Iron Ltd said it has received a A$525 million ($550 million) takeover offer from a Swiss trading company, Prominvest AG, just topping an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

**ConAgra Foods Inc struck a deal to buy Unilever Plc’s North American frozen meal business for $265 million, adding the premium Bertolli and P.F. Chang’s brands to its frozen foods portfolio.

** U.S. Silver Corp urged shareholders to reject Hecla Mining Co’s hostile bid, calling it inadequate and highly opportunistic, and asked them to vote in favor of an earlier offer by RX Gold & Silver Inc.

** Software maker Oracle Corp said it would buy privately held Xsigo Systems, a network virtualization software maker.

** Canadian software company 20-20 Technologies Inc said it will be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Vector Capital Corp for $77 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.