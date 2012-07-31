Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Google)

July 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday.

** Lowe’s Cos Inc, the world’s No. 2 home improvement chain, has offered to buy Rona Inc for C$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion), but the struggling Canadian retailer rejected the bid, saying it is not in best interests of its shareholders.

** Google Inc said it acquired marketing start-up Wildfire to help the world’s largest Internet search company expand further into social media. Google paid about $250 million for the business, according to a person familiar with the deal. ID:nL2E8IVE4H]

** Greece’s fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank has halted the sale of its Egyptian subsidiary valued at over $200 million, the bank said without offering reasons for the move.

** Loss-making Dutch IT company Qurius NV, hit by problems at its German division, said it will sell its businesses to its France-based partner Prodware for 18.5 million euros ($22.65 million).

** Greece’s Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it has made an offer to Credit Agricole to buy its Greek subsidiary Emporiki but denied a newspaper report that a deal had been clinched.