Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Walgreen Co)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Walgreen Co said on Thursday it has completed its initial investment in Europe’s Alliance Boots Holding Ltd , a $7 billion cash-and-stock deal that brings the largest U.S. drugstore chain outside its home country for the first time.

** South Korea decided to suspend the sale of its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings after failing to evoke interest from potential buyers, a Financial Services Commission official said on Thursday.

** A group of Chinese investors will pay 55 million euros ($67 million) for a 15 percent stake in Inter Milan, becoming the second-biggest shareholder of the Italian premier league football club, sources close to the situation said.

** AT&T Inc has agreed to buy the equity of NextWave Wireless Inc for up to $50 million in cash in an effort to expand its spectrum needed for high-speed wireless services.

** Prime Acquisition Corp said it would buy Yuantong Investment Holdings Ltd in a proposed $42 million transaction.

** Ryder System Inc bought UK-based Euroway Group Ltd for about $20.2 million.

** Avnet Inc, an industrial distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer and storage products bought Pepperweed Consulting and expects the transaction add to earnings immediately.

** German sports apparel company Adidas said it was not planning to sell struggling unit Reebok and that it hopes to return the division to growth in 2013.

** China’s Hanlong Group is in talks to reduce the A$1.7 billion ($1.79 billion) price tag it agreed to pay for Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources, following a drop in both Sundance’s share price and the price of iron ore.

** Dutch bank and insurer ING, which has been forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid during the financial crisis, said it is considering the sale of its online banking businesses in the UK and Canada.

** Japan-based communications service provider Dentsu Inc said it has received regulatory approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to acquire Australian telecommunications hardware maker Aegis.

** Chalco said it has decided to extend its offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd for the second time, the Chinese aluminum giant said on Thursday, in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.

** Alliance Pharma bought AstraZeneca UK’s antimalarial brands paludrinetm, avloclortm and savarinetm and said it would pay 4.2 million pounds ($6.55 million)and up to 1 million pounds ($1.56 million) over the next 3 years.