Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday.

** The Hungarian arm of Austrian lender Erste Bank has signed a deal with BNP Paribas to buy BNP’s wealth management business in Hungary, Erste’s Hungarian chief executive said on Thursday.

The transaction covers the management of assets worth close to 60 billion forints ($268 million), the bank said.

** Struggling cellphone maker Nokia has agreed to sell its Qt software business to Finnish IT services firm Digia Oyj as a part of its strategy to sell off non-core assets.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which analysts said was a fraction of the $150 million Nokia paid for Norway’s Trolltech in 2008.

** Regis Resources Ltd said it would buy Mcphillamys gold project and said that total consideration to be paid is $150 million, to be allocated between Newmont,Alkane in their respective joint venture interests.

** Isbank, Turkey’s largest listed bank, will consider strategic options for its non-financial units, including mobile network Avea, if opportunities rise, Chief Executive Adnan Bali said on Thursday.

** Credit Agricole is currently assessing binding takeover offers it has received from several Greek banks for its struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki and has not yet taken a decision, the French bank said on Thursday.

** Czech financial group PPF said on Thursday it planned to sell its 26.5 percent stake in Russian private bank Nomos to raise funds for other projects.

** Taiwan’s Economics Ministry, which vets all outbound investments, has asked Hon Hai Precision Industry for more detail on a planned tie-up with struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp, saying an initial agreement looks expensive.

** U.S. battery maker A123 Systems, which got a quarter-billion dollar green technology grant from the Obama administration, said on Wednesday that a Chinese auto parts maker is looking to take a controlling stake in the faltering company.

China’s Wanxiang Group Corp plans to invest up to $450 million, A123 said, and give the manufacturer the cash injection it needs to keep making batteries for electric and hybrid cars.

** South Korean refinery-to-retailer GS Group is considering acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton International through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.

** Brazilian electricity utility Equatorial Energia’s potential capital injection in debt-laden rival Celpa may come up short, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Oil and gas company Guide Exploration Ltd said it would buy WestFire Energy Ltd.