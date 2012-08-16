Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.

** Illinois Tool Works Inc will sell a majority stake in its decorative surfaces unit to a fund managed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, for about $1.05 billion, ITW said on Thursday.

** South Korea’s Woongjin Holdings said on Thursday it would sell its stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($964.9 million).

** A consortium formed by South Korean private equity fund STIC Investments and Hana Daetoo Securities was picked as the preferred bidder to acquire a 49 percent stake in unlisted defense company LIG Nex1, worth around $440 million, a source said on Thursday.

** Cash-strapped Sharp Corp is in talks to sell its key solar panel plant in Japan as part of an asset sale seeking more than $1.2 billion, local media said on Thursday, but it may struggle to woo buyers as high costs force the industry offshore, a source close to the company said.

** France’s Bollore group said on Thursday it had sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis to Dentsu for about 178 million euros ($218.62 million), part of a broader agreement struck in July with the Japanese ad giant.

** International Business Machines Corp has agreed to buy privately held Texas Memory Systems, a high-end enterprise storage technology provider, to expand its own storage offerings, IBM said on Thursday.

IBM did not disclose the terms of the deal.

** Coinstar Inc, which operates Redbox video rental kiosks, is in talks with a private equity firm over a potential sale, the New York Post reported.

** Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc said Chief Executive Timothy Marquez was in advanced discussions for funding to enable him to take the company private.

** German private equity investor Triton has started to sift through bids it received for Dematic, a supplier of materials handling solutions for warehouses, people close to the transaction said.

** Highly indebted German real estate company Gagfah plans to sell 38,000 flats in Dresden, which represents a quarter of its portfolio, by the end of the year, Chief Executive Stephen Charlton said on Thursday.

** Norway’s Telenor and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group moved a step closer to settling their long dispute over controlling mobile operator Vimpelcom when both agreed to lift their stakes.

Alfa has raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent from 25 percent with $3.6 billion worth of shares from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris’ Weather company while Telenor said on Thursday it would raise its stake to 43 percent from 39.5 percent with Weather shares.

** The world’s largest gold miner, Barrick Gold, is in talks to sell a majority stake in its African unit to a Chinese buyer, the first move by new boss Jamie Sokalsky to clear out poorly performing businesses and revive its flagging shares.

** Korean Air Lines Co said it has submitted a bid for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), in a deal estimated by the market to be worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion).

** Electricity Generating Pcl signed an agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine project in Indonesia for $197 million.

** First Cash Financial Services Inc will buy a 16-store chain of U.S. pawn stores located in Denver for about $46 million.

** Fast-growing German online retailer Zalando has gained two new financial investors as it seeks to expand and take a bigger slice of the market for fashion sales via the Internet. [ID: nL6E8JG79J]

** Telecom service provider Zayo Group Llc will purchase the remaining interest in USCarrier Telecom Llc, a regional fiber-based bandwidth services provider, for $13.5 million.

** Toymaker Lego’s owners and a Canadian teachers’ pension fund are to pay 3.72 billion Danish crowns ($614 million) for a 26 percent stake in Danish cleaning group ISS which will use the money to cut debt, relaunching its IPO plans.

** German wood laminate maker Pfleiderer has found an investor to rescue it from insolvency and will seek to delist from the stock exchange in October.

** Malaysia’s second-smallest bank Affin Holdings Bhd has obtained central bank approval to start negotiations on buying a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd’s 70 percent-owned Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, according to stock exchange filings on Thursday.

** Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc, the name behind the highly popular “Sim City” and “Battlefield” titles, is exploring a sale, the New York Post reported, citing sources.