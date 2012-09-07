FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 7, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Trader Glencore has raised its offer for miner Xstrata in a last-ditch attempt to rescue one of the sector’s largest ever deals, after months of opposition from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders.

** China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have extended their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd for the fifth time as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong Kong’s first unsolicited takeover bid.

** Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd agreed to back a revised A$2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, in a deal that would give News Corp a greater share of Australia’s pay-TV market.

** Garda World Security Corp, Canada’s biggest security and cash-handling firm, said a consortium formed by CEO Stephan Cretier has offered to buy the company for roughly C$390 million ($399 million) in cash.

** MasterCard Inc agreed to buy Truaxis Inc, a provider of credit and debit card-linked offers through merchants and financial institutions, to help bolster its customer loyalty products.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc will sell its power plant development unit to Carlyle Group in the latest of a string of deals by the private equity firm since the break-up of its energy investment venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.

** Hershey Co plans to buy the remaining 49 percent in its Indian joint venture that it does not own, giving it full control of a chocolate business in one of the world’s biggest markets.

** Military-run business conglomerate Oyak said it had applied to the Central Registry Agency to sell an almost 10 percent stake in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento.

Oyak owns a 96.85 percent stake in Aslan and in the announcement it said it would sell 7.18 million units of stake out of a total 70.7 million it holds on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s largest bank, will buy Shoppers Drug Mart’s Mastercard portfolio from Bank of America, the U.S. lender told Reuters.

** Northern Minerals Ltd said it would end its strategic alliance with French group Areva NC and pay a cash consideration of $200,000 to Areva for terminating the mutual agreement.

** Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the UK non-life insurance business of France’s Groupama which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

** Entertainment One Ltd said it entered into an agreement to buy Alliance, a distributor of filmed entertainment products in Canada, UK and Spain for about C$225 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.