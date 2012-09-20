Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Mediafed, a London-based company which aggregates news on the Internet, has bought rival Taptu for an undisclosed sum to expand its business via smartphones and tablet computers.

** U.S.-based cable group Liberty Global Inc is bidding 1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to take full control of Belgium’s Telenet Group Holding NV, seeking to strengthen its grip on a company benefiting from expansion across a range of telecoms services.

** BP Plc is in talks with NK Rosneft’ OAO that may result in the British oil major acquiring at least 12.5 percent of the Russian state oil firm, the Kommersant financial daily reported, citing sources close to the two companies.

** Exxon Mobil Corp will buy Denbury Resources Inc’s properties in the Bakken shale for $1.6 billion and the exchange of some assets as the world’s largest publicly traded energy company seeks to boost its crude oil output.

** French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in exclusive talks with Russia’s state railway monopoly to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros ($1 billion) in a move to cut debt and contain mounting losses.

** The world’s largest chemicals maker BASF SE agreed to take over U.S. crop protection company Becker Underwood from buyout firm Norwest Equity Partners for $1.02 billion to boost its farming pesticides division.

** Nexen Inc shareholders overwhelmingly approved the oil producer’s takeover by China’s CNOOC Ltd on Thursday but the stock weakened as public opposition to a state-owned enterprise absorbing $15.1 billion of Canadian-owned assets appeared to grow.

** Publicis has agreed to acquire Dutch ad agency LBI International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French advertising group’s latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.

** Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to the sale of its BHF-Bank unit to Kleinwort Benson Group, a unit of private equity investor RHJ International SA, for 384 million euros ($501 million) in cash.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is in exclusive talks to buy Cargill’s culture and enzymes business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.

** Malaysia’s auto-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd plans to sell 30 percent of its 70 percent stake in partly state-owned Islamic lender Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd , a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

** Shandong Gold Group, China’s second-largest producer of the metal by reserves, agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Australia’s Focus Minerals for $227.5 million to boost output and help meet soaring domestic demand.

** DP World Ltd, the world’s third-largest port operator, has sold some non-core operations in Belgium as part of a series of disposals of assets in developed countries. The value of the assets sold was $61 million, DP World said in a bourse statement.

** Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Group has signed an agreement to sell Maariv, one of Israel’s largest tabloid newspapers, for up to 74 million shekels ($19 million) to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi.

** A Chinese machinery group is likely to buy German rival KraussMaffei Technologies, adding to a string of deals in which Chinese companies have scooped up German industrial know-how, two people close to the transaction said.