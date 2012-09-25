Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Impregilo, New York Times, Teliasonera, CSN and others)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Italian construction company Impregilo and peer Salini approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step towards their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up to 6.4 billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.

** Trader Glencore has trimmed its ambitions to control Kazakh zinc producer Kazzinc, announcing a revised cash and shares agreement worth up to $1.4 billion, less than half the original deal, to raise its stake to just under 70 percent.

** Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910 million by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India, continuing the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it formerly controlled to fund new projects.

** Airbus parent EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems are discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of a possible deal in favour of more weighting for EADS shareholders, two people familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

** Sony Corp will likely approve a plan this week to invest 50 billion yen ($642.05 million) in cash-strapped Olympus Corp, becoming its biggest shareholder with around a 10 percent stake, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, a third-party provider of freight transport, said it would buy smaller rival Phoenix International for $635 million in cash and stock to expand its international freight forwarding business.

** British insurer Aviva Plc and Malaysian bank CIMB Group Bhd have set an Oct. 29 deadline for short-listed suitors to place binding bids to buy their Malaysian insurance joint venture, in a deal worth at least $500 million, sources said.

** Diageo Plc is in talks to acquire a stake in Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya’s United Spirits Ltd, reviving an on-again, off-again courtship that would ramp up its presence in the world’s largest whisky market.

** Sidewinder Drilling Inc, controlled by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners, plans to buy Union Drilling Inc for $139 million to tap into rising exploration and production activity in North American shale fields.

** Rio Tinto has agreed to sell two small coal assets in South Africa to Forbes & Manhattan Coal for 440 million rand ($53.21 million) as part of its strategy to shed smaller operations.

** Morocco’s government, battling to contain a high budget deficit, has agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Banque Populaire, its second divestment in the lender in a little over a year.

** Turkey is considering a public offering of a state stake in telecoms company Turk Telekom by the end of the year, Zaman newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Itau Unibanco took control of card payment processor Redecard at a tender auction on Monday, protecting a key source of revenue at Brazil’s largest private sector bank from the impact of lower interest rates and slowing credit growth.

** ASML said late on Monday that it bought a key supplier, Dutch firm Wijdeven Motion, for its linear motor technology, which is crucial in determining the size of a nanometre, or a billionth of a meter, in ASML’s chip-making kit.

** Media-focused buyout firm Providence Equity Partners has sold minority stakes in the company that manages its funds in a deal aimed at propelling its expansion. [ID: nL4E8KP5O6]

** A New York-based investment fund that owns shares in U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc, has demanded that a special committee be set up to investigate Shaw’s chairman for potential conflicts of interest as he looks to sell the company to Chicago Bridge & Iron Co for $3 billion.

** Spain’s Iberdrola and Denmark’s DONG Energy want to sell their wind power businesses in Poland, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Dorel Industries Inc said it will acquire a 70 percent stake in two juvenile product businesses to expand its footprint in Latin America. Dorel did not disclose the deal value.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has closed the deal to buy investor Ronny Pecik’s 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria , the Austrian group said on Tuesday.

** The New York Times Co will sell its remaining interest in online jobs search website Indeed.com, which is being acquired by Japan’s executive search firm Recruit Co Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors are working on plans to build small cars together in Brazil, a French union official said.

** Brazil’s CSN, a flat steel producer is considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp’s money-losing Steel Americas unit, according to a report by Valor Econômico newspaper.

** Teliasonera will kick off the sale process for its Spanish mobile operator, Yoigo, in the next two weeks in a deal that is expected to attract bids from France Telecom and Vodafone, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Congo state miner Gecamines has agreed to buy out George Forrest International (GFI) from a joint copper and cobalt venture, CMSK, ending a year-long dispute over the stake, a joint statement showed on Tuesday.

** Canadian private equity company Onex has clinched a deal to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei Technologies, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

** Brazilian utility Equatorial Energia agreed to purchase bankrupt Brazilian power distributor Celpa, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. ($1 = 77.8750 Japanese yen) ($1 = 8.2690 South African rand) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)