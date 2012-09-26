Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** The billionaires who own half of Russian oil firm TNK-BP plan to make a cash offer for BP’s 50 percent stake, raising the prospect of a bid contest with state-backed Rosneft that would start at around $20 billion.

** Turkish energy company Zorlu Enerji is planning investments of some $1 billion in Turkey’s energy sector in the next two years and could issue stock or make a disposal to finance the plan, its general manager said.

** Woongjin Holdings said the sale of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to local private equity fund MBK Partners was “halted” after the holding company filed for court receivership earlier on Wednesday, throwing the $1.1 billion deal into question.

** Canadian private equity giant Onex Corp said it will buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG for 568 million euros ($736.27 million).

** Columbia Banking System Inc said it would buy West Coast Bancorp for about $506 million to expand its footprint in Washington and Oregon, the latest in a slew of deals in the community bank sector.

** SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea’s top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million), leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after the sale.

** General Electric Co sold about a quarter of its stake in Bank of Ayudhya under a global plan to shed non-core assets, after the value of its five-year investment in Thailand’s most profitable bank more than doubled.

** Poland will launch the initial public offer of its 50-percent stake in ZE PAK, the country’s No.5 electricity producer, in the fourth quarter as part of a $3 billion privatization plan, the company said on Wednesday.

** Ericsson , the world’s leading mobile telecoms equipment maker, bought Canadian telecommunications software provider ConceptWave Software Inc.

** Allianz SE and Volkswagen Financial Services AG are forming a joint venture to sell car insurance to VW customers that the two companies plan to roll out worldwide, they said on Wednesday.

** Ameriprise Financial Inc is in advanced talks to buy most of ING Group’s asset management business in Asia, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

** The billionaire quartet that owns half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP is interested in buying out BP’s 50 percent stake, and will make a binding all-cash offer by mid-October, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** J.P. Morgan Chase and Blakeney Management have invested over $20 million in a Dubai-based e-commerce firm which sells designer clothing, a sign that global investors are interested in the Middle East’s nascent online shopping sector.

** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 53.3 million levs ($35.33 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Czech utility Energo Pro, the manager of the offering said on Wednesday.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has priced its block deal to sell 400 million shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd at S$3.20 ($2.61) per share, a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

** Ally Financial Inc’s international operations have drawn interest from more than 15 bidders, including banks and General Motors Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** The South Korean government plans to begin choosing advisers in October to review selling a stake of up to 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion) in Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd , a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

** American Greetings Corp received a go-private offer from a group led by its chief executive and other members of the founding family, valuing the company at about $580 million.

** Chinese economy hotel chain 7 Days Group Holdings Ltd said a group led by its co-chairmen has proposed to take it private in a deal valued at $634.7 million.

** Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign fund, denied on Wednesday that it was in talks to buy a minority stake in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s gold company AUX.

** South Korea’s CJ Korea Express said on Wednesday it has decided not to pursue a bid for U.S. freight forwarder Phoenix International, citing differences in terms.

** Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to bid for mobile telephone spectrum in the upcoming auction to complement its wireless broadband services with voice call facility, Economic Times reported. ()

** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India’s biggest power-equipment maker, may buy a European provider to metro-rail technology for as much as $500 million to help revive profit growth from a three-year low, Bloomberg reported. ()

** Bosnian utility EPRS and RWE Innogy, a unit of Germany’s second-largest utility RWE, signed a joint venture deal on Wednesday to build four hydro power plants on Bosnia’s Drina river with a combined capacity of 210 megawatts.

** Cairo-based Ridge Islamic Capital is seeking to buy a local brokerage as part of its expansion plan, so that it can offer a full range of sharia-compliant financial services in the country, a company official told Reuters.

** Dean Foods Co is seeking a buyer for its Morningstar dairy division, which is expected to fetch more than $1 billion in a sale, according to several people familiar with the matter.