Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Veolia Environnement said it completed the sale of its U.S. solid waste business to ADS Waste Holdings for $1.9 billion as the French waste and water group seeks to cut debt.

** Germany’s BASF is buying a maker of fish oils used in heart drugs and food supplements for an agreed $845 million, seeking steady growth in nutrition markets to complement its more volatile chemicals and plastics businesses.

** TransCanada Corp said it would pay C$210 million ($210 million) for BP Plc’s 40 percent stake in the Crossfield Gas Storage facility, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Calgary, Alberta, to consolidate ownership of the operation.

** Oil services firm Aker Solutions terminated its bid to buy Dubai-based NPS Energy after the sides failed to reach a final deal following a preliminary agreement in May, the Norwegian firm said on Wednesday.

** Coloured gems miner Gemfields has agreed to buy Faberge, famous for its Tsarist-era jewelled eggs, in a deal valuing the luxury jeweller at about $142 million.

** Daily Mail has agreed to sell its regional titles to a new company led by tabloid veteran David Montgomery in the biggest shake up of the British newspaper market for years.

** Turkey’s telecoms company Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it had placed non-binding bids to buy Bulgaria’s Cosmo Mobile (Globul) and Germanos Telecom Bulgaria.

** France’s Darty Plc, formerly known as Kesa, plans to sell its loss-making Italian operations to DPS Group SRL and take a 15 percent stake in the Italian electrical goods retailer.

** British microprocessing firm Imagination Technologies’ $60 million pursuit of the operating business of MIPS Technologies faces competition after the U.S. company received a higher bid from a rival firm.

** Indian drugs maker Cipla Limited has offered to buy about a 51 percent stake in South Africa’s Cipla Medpro , to strengthen its position in the fast-growing African drugs market.

** The Czech government aims to merge two state energy companies and sell up to a third of the combined entity to foreign oil suppliers, creating a strong industry player that could acquire part of the country’s main refinery, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)