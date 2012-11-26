Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** ConocoPhillips is to sell its 8.4 percent stake in Kazakhstan oil field Kashagan for about $5 billion to Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a state-run Indian group looking to boost production.

** Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund sold the last of the warrants it owns in Barclays on Monday, notching up a gain of more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) from the controversial fundraising deal it struck with the bank four years ago.

The warrants, which convert into shares, were sold to Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

** McGraw-Hill Companies Inc said it will sell its educational publishing unit to Apollo Global Management LLC for $2.5 billion.

** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp will buy U.S.-based insurance brokerage USI from Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s private equity fund for $2.3 billion to expand its financial services footprint.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to spend more than $1 billion to raise stakes in its Indian and Nigerian consumer healthcare arms, as Britain’s biggest drugmaker deepens its emerging markets and non-prescription consumer health footprint.

** Knight Capital Group, currently in talks with at least two firms on the possible sale of its largest business unit, is well capitalized and would only pursue a deal if it created value for its shareholders and clients, Knight’s chief executive said in an internal memo.

** Dutch group Boskalis, the world’s biggest dredger, has offered 682 million euros ($884 million) for maritime transport group Dockwise to expand in oil and gas services.

** Italy’s Eni said on Monday it planned to sell around 6 percent of Portuguese energy company Galp Energia , a stake worth about 607 million euros ($787 million) at current market prices, as it presses ahead with plans to focus cash on upstream development.

** Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways India Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are in talks with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said.

However, the Malaysian budget carrier dismissed the speculation.

** Card payment processor Network International, which is owned by Abraaj Capital and Dubai’s largest bank, said on Sunday it has bought a majority stake in an online remittance firm held by a unit of India’s biggest media group.

Network International Chief Executive Bhairav Trivedi said the purchase of a stake in TimesofMoney, a unit of India’s Times Group, was a prelude to further acquisitions by the Dubai-based firm.

** German retailer Metro AG is in talks with several parties interested in buying the east European arm of its Real supermarkets chain, with French rival Auchan as frontrunner, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

** British home builder McCarthy & Stone is set for a sale, an initial public offering (IPO) or a 500-million-pound ($800 million) loan refinancing three years after it was taken over by lenders in a debt-for-equity swap.

** Indian tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra hopes to strike a deal to buy up to half of British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin by the end of this week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The source said an initial 40-percent stake could rise to 50 percent for a total price unlikely to top $400 million.

** Singapore’s Straits Trading Co has signed non-binding agreements that may lead to the sale of most of its hotel operations to the Far East Organization property group, the companies said.