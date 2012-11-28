Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vivendi, Invensys, Knight Capital, Danfoss, ArcelorMittal, SPX Corp, GDF Suez, Canadian Tire, Bidvest, MyHeritage, Siemens)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** China’s state-owned CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian takeover target Nexen Inc have withdrawn and resubmitted an application for U.S. approval of their $15.1 billion deal, as Canada gets close to its decision on whether to approve the transaction.

** Vivendi is examining four non-binding offers above 6 billion euros ($7.75 billion) for its Brazilian broadband specialist GVT, according to a person familiar with the situation.

** Private equity firms EQT and GIC will start contacting potential buyers for Springer Science+Business Media next week, aiming to fetch up to 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), two people close to the process told Reuters.

** British engineering group Invensys has sold its rail business to Germany’s Siemens for 1.74 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), allowing it to return cash to shareholders and reduce its pension deficit.

** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s second-largest integrated oil company, said it will invest C$1.55 billion ($1.56 billion) for a 50 percent stake in Celtic Exploration Ltd after Celtic is taken over by parent Exxon Mobil Corp .

** Sony Corp has been approached by at least three investment banks offering to sell its battery business, which had sales last year of $1.74 billion, as the struggling Japanese group looks to offload non-core assets and focus on reviving its consumer electronics business, banking sources said.

** Taiwan’s government will pay Transglobe Life Insurance T$88.4 billion ($3 billion) to take over ailing rival Kuo Hua Life after Transglobe beat out other competitors in the biggest taxpayer-funded bailout ever by the island state.

** Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (Banorte), which runs one of Mexico’s biggest financial groups, said it has reached a deal to buy a local pension fund owned by Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) will buy a number of BP’s North Sea assets for over $1.3 billion in a sign relations between Britain and the Gulf emirate are on the mend.

** Getco Holding Co proposed a $1.4 billion deal that would see it merge into Knight Capital Group Inc, while Virtu Financial LLC offered to buy Knight for at least $1.1 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation on Wednesday.

** Healthcare firm Smith & Nephew said it would acquire privately held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash as part of its strategy to expand in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care.

** Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S plans to acquire the about 24 percent stake in Sauer-Danfoss it does not already own in a deal valued at about $580 million.

** Shanduka Group, the investment firm run by South African politician and millionaire Cyril Ramaphosa, has paid $335 million for a stake in MTN’s Nigerian business, its biggest investment outside its home market.

** The French government has found an industrialist willing to invest 400 million euros ($516.4 million) to renovate ArcelorMittal’s Florange steelworks in northeast France, a minister said on Wednesday.

** MDM Engineering Group Ltd, which provides engineering services to the mining industry, said it agreed to be bought by Australia’s Sedgman Ltd in a deal valued at $110 million.

** Ahli Bank, Qatar’s seventh-largest listed bank, said its strategic partner, Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank , would sell nearly all of its 33 percent stake in the lender.

** Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp is pursuing a potential merger with rival Gardner Denver Inc, competing with three private equity groups that are also bidding for the company, five people familiar with the matter said.

** The French government is considering selling a 1 percent stake in energy group GDF Suez to finance a possible rescue of ArcelorMittal’s Florange steelworks, a CFDT union official said on Wednesday after talks with the industry minister.

** Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to buy closely held hockey retailer Pro Hockey Life Sporting Goods Inc for C$85 million ($85 million) to expand its stand-alone sporting goods businesses.

** South Africa’s Bidvest Group has offered to buy the remaining 72 percent stake in Amalgamated Appliance Holdings it does not already own, in a $61 million cash deal.

** Family networking and genealogy website MyHeritage said it bought rival Geni.com as it continues to expand into the United States.

** Siemens AG said on Wednesday it would give 80.5 percent of its lighting unit Osram to its shareholders in a spin-off planned for the European spring.