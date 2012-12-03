Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Archer Daniels Midland Co raised its takeover offer for Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd to A$12.20 ($12.73) per share in cash, up from an earlier bid of A$11.75.

** Saputo Inc will buy Dean Foods Co’s Morningstar division for $1.45 billion to widen its product range and increase its U.S. presence, the Canadian dairy products maker said on Monday.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has agreed to buy Cable & Wireless Communications’ assets in Monaco and some islands in a deal worth up to $1 billion, hoping growth overseas will offset falling revenue and market share at home.

** U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp will sell its credit services unit to business information provider Equifax Inc for $1 billion in cash.

** Innospec Inc withdrew its offer of about $745 million for chemical manufacturer TPC Group Inc, potentially paving the way for the success of a rival bid from First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners for the butadiene maker.

** Host Hotels and Resorts said its European joint venture bought five hotels in Paris and Amsterdam from Goldman Sachs’ Whitehall unit for about 440 million euros ($572.26 million).

** Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said it is buying 11 hectares of prime waterfront land in a big industrial zone in southern Malaysia for almost 1 billion ringgit ($328.97 million).

** MphasiS Ltd, an Indian IT services and back-office support provider and a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co , has agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management specialist, for $175 million.

** Canadian private equity company Onex Corp said it will acquire a 50 percent stake in BBAM, a manager of commercial jet aircraft, for $165 million.

** U.S.-Israeli media magnate Haim Saban agreed to buy a controlling stake in Israel’s second largest telecoms operator, Partner Communications, to expand into the market for bundled phone, internet and television services.

Saban will pay 250 million shekels ($65 million) in cash and take on a $300 million debt that Scailex owes to Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, Scailex said in a statement.

** Network18 Media & Investments Ltd will sell its shareholding in news provider Newswire18, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange, in a deal worth 900 million rupees ($16.6 million).

** Struggling British entertainment retailer HMV sold off a further chunk of its live business on Monday to cut debt and said more disposals would follow.

The firm said it had sold MAMA Group and a 50 percent interest in ticket seller business Mean Fiddler to a subsidiary of Lloyds Development Capital for 7.3 million pounds ($11.70 million) although 3.5 million of it will be deferred for a year.

** Portuguese oil company Galp Energia has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in Morocco’s shallow-water Tarfaya Offshore block from Australia’s Tangiers, which would make it the operator of the project.

Galp said on Monday the value of the deal, including Tangiers’ past costs and assumption of costs related to the first exploration well, amounted to $41 million.

** Italian cement and concrete group, Cementir Holding , said on Monday it struck a deal with Australia’s Adelaide Brighton that will help it become the number one supplier in the Australian market.

** State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao expects to complete the purchase of a power station in Turkey this year, the company said on Monday during a visit to Ankara by President Vladimir Putin.

** Sharp Corp and Qualcomm Inc reached a deal to jointly develop an energy-efficient LCD panel for smartphones using the Japanese company’s display technology, the Nikkei reported.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra has made an offer to acquire Italy’s third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources said on Monday.

** Germany’s largest power group E.ON has agreed to buy Verbund’s stake in Turkey’s Enerjisa in exchange for German hydropower capacities, Verbund said on Monday.

** Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was in talks with interested parties to sell its 49 percent stake in British carrier Virgin Atlantic, with sources revealing that Delta Air Lines Inc was among the potential suitors.

** Shares in India’s Jet Airways rose over 7 percent on a report in Mint newspaper that the airline will soon seek regulatory approval to tweak its ownership pattern to facilitate a stake sale to Etihad Airways.

** Mobile telecoms equipment joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks, which is focusing on its core business, is to sell its optical fibre unit to Marlin Equity Partners for an undisclosed sum.

** Japan’s No.1 golf course operator Accordia Golf Co mounted a defense against a hostile takeover bid by smaller rival PGM Holdings KK, saying the bid will lower value for its shareholders and announcing it will more than triple annual dividend.

** U.S. gravel maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc will look to make a friendly offer to buy rival Vulcan Materials Co, rather than attempt another hostile takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the decision.

Vulcan rejected Martin Marietta’s unsolicited bid of almost $5 billion last year, saying it undervalued the company.

** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon is looking to buy Hampshire Trust, a private bank which offers funding to property developers and solicitors, Paragon said on Monday, a move which would give it a retail banking license.

** Germany’s Allianz is prepared to offer more for Provinzial Nordwest, the country’s second-biggest public sector insurer, than initially planned, Financial Times Deutschland reported, without specifying its sources.

Allianz may offer significantly more than Provinzial Nordwest’s book value of 2.25 billion euros ($2.9 billion), which is what Allianz was initially prepared to pay, the newspaper said.

** ASAM, a holding company owned by the province of Milan, said on Monday it will auction its 14.6 percent stake in airport operator SEA after an initial public offering was scrapped last week for lack of demand.

** A federal judge in Los Angeles issued a limited preliminary injunction on Friday that allows the sale of Los Angeles-based asset manager TCW Group Inc to private equity firm Carlyle Group to proceed.

** Ireland has re-opened talks on the sale of state-owned insurance firm Irish Life to Canada Life, a unit of Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco, the Sunday Business Post reported.