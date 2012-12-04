Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Baxter, General Electric, Coca-Cola, William Hill, Turkish Airlines, Verizon, and others)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Sprint Nextel Corp is unlikely to make a counter offer for MetroPCS Communications Inc, as the third-largest U.S. wireless company focuses on closing its agreed $20.1 billion deal with Japan’s Softbank Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Baxter International Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy privately held Swedish dialysis product company Gambro AB for about $4 billion, a tie up that would put it in the No. 2 position in the dialysis market.

** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis and Canadian fund Brookfield said they will launch a non-premium bid for the remaining 40 percent of OHL Brasil in coming weeks.

Abertis and Brookfield finalised the purchase of 60 percent of OHL Brasil from its Spanish owner OHL on Tuesday in a deal worth 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

** Thai Life Insurance Co Ltd may sell a stake of at least 20 percent, sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the country’s No. 2 life insurer at about $2.5 billion and mark the third auction in the domestic sector within a year amid a huge wave of Thai M&A.

** Dutch retail property owner Corio NV plans to sell 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of assets in the next three to four years and may lower its dividends to reflect its smaller scale.

** U.S. group General Electric wants to sell its Swiss consumer lending business and UBS is a possible bidder in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion), sources said.

** Coca-Cola Co is taking an ownership stake in the maker of the Core Power protein drink as the world’s largest soft drink company increases its bet on milk-based beverages.

** Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill and partner GVC provisionally agreed a deal to buy Sportingbet, cutting the proposed price after the online gaming firm’s revenues slipped.

William Hill said it had agreed a cash-and-shares proposal worth 56.1 pence per Sportingbet share, valuing the company at around 485 million pounds ($781 million).

** Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Temel Kotil said on Tuesday talks with Lufthansa about closer ties had been positive and that although there were no concrete developments so far an announcement could be made early next year.

** Verizon Communications, majority owner of the biggest U.S. mobile service, is not interested in buying spectrum from Dish Network and does not plan to make big acquisitions, its top executive said on Tuesday.

** Two potential buyers submitted offers for Italian television broadcaster Telecom Italia Media on Tuesday after majority owner Telecom Italia extended the deadline on bidding for its 77 percent stake.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday abandoned his effort to acquire control of U.S. truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp after shareholders tendered fewer shares than he had hoped for.

** An acquisition of Vivendi unit Maroc Telecom by France Telecom could be “strategically interesting,” the French telecom operator’s chief executive told daily Le Figaro.

** Canadian Pacific Railway said on Tuesday it was exploring options and partnerships for the western part of its Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad, in a further retreat from the costly 2007 acquisition.

** Germany’s biggest energy group E.ON AG pushed ahead with its foreign expansion on Monday, agreeing to take over a stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa form Austrian hydropower company Verbund.

The assets involved in Verbund’s business swap with E.ON in Turkey, Germany and Austria are worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) and Verbund will get a cash component of around 300 million euros, Verbund Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber told reporters on Tuesday.

** Yahoo Inc said it acquired a five-person video chat company on Tuesday, the second deal by new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to bolster Yahoo’s mobile capabilities.

** Turkey’s privatisation board said on Tuesday it had received ten bids for the Gediz power distribution grid tender, covering the western cities of Izmir and Manisa.

** Pallinghurst Resources says South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation was taking a 16.2 percent stake in its newly formed Sedibelo Platinum Mines for 3.24 billion rand ($365.98 million).

** British retail billionaire Philip Green is in advanced talks with a U.S. private equity firm over the sale of a 25 percent stake in high street chain Topshop and Topman, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The owners of German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will decide very soon if and how the unit will be put up for sale, one of owners, the Westfalen-Lippe savings bank association, said on Tuesday.

** IAC/InterActiveCorp, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid .

** EMC Corp, the world’s leading maker of corporate data storage equipment, and its publicly-traded subsidiary, software maker VMware Inc, are planning to merge their data analytics and cloud application assets, EMC said on its website.

** Indonesia’s biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi Internasional, has bought a stake of 21.25 percent in a Yemen oil and gas block for $90 million though its subsidiary Medco Yemen, the company told the Jakarta stock exchange.

** Indian real estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of drugmaker Piramal Enterprises, said it raised 4.4 billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its investments and expects to raise another $120 million through more exits in the near future.

** News Corp is expected to announce as early as this week that it will buy SportsTime Ohio, a TV channel owned by the Cleveland Indians baseball team, for around $230 million, sources told Reuters, marking its second acquisition of a regional sports channel since late last month.

** Qualcomm Inc will invest as much as $120 million in Sharp Corp, a cash injection likely to make it the struggling Japanese TV maker’s biggest shareholder, and to boost Sharp’s efforts to remain viable.

** South Africa’s Afgri says it will merge its retail business with the agriculture retail operations of Senwes through the payment of 93.7 million rand ($10.58 million) into the new company.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO has secured exclusive negotiating rights to acquire a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal, a source who has knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA has started exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based GCS Capital over the sale of its Dexia Asset Management unit, one of the final disposals it has to make.

** Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks to join Virtu Financial LLC’s bid for U.S. brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** France Telecom is not interested in selling its stake in Belgian mobile operator Mobistar and will not buy out the rest of the company in which it has a majority stake, its chief executive told Belgian dailies De Tijd and L‘Echo.

** Iranian group Tadbir Energy will submit a bid for the Petit-Couronne oil refinery from insolvent owner Petroplus at a court hearing on Tuesday, French daily Le Figaro said, without citing its sources.