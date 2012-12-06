Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** German carmaker Daimler raised over $2 billion from a lightning sale of shares in Airbus parent EADS, making it the first beneficiary of a shake-up of the European aerospace group that sent EADS shares higher.

** Blackstone Group has dropped out of the bidding for Ingham Chickens as the asking price for Australia’s largest chicken producer was too high, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing sources. Ingham, wholly owned by Bob Ingham, was seeking a valuation of around A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

** Talison Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it is now backing a sweetened takeover bid from China’s Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co, which values the lithium producer at C$847 million ($853.01 million).

** Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying the owner of Epoch Investment Partners for $668 million in cash to expand its U.S. asset management business, Canada’s No. 2 bank said on Thursday as it reported little change in quarterly profit.

** British retail billionaire Philip Green has sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop and Topman to a U.S. private equity firm for 350 million pounds ($563 million) to help accelerate the chains’ overseas expansion.

** French retail group PPR said on Wednesday its Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell its U.S. plus-size fashion business, OneStopPlus Group, to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.

** A collection of bidders has offered Eastman Kodak Co more than $500 million for some of its digital imaging patents, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** LMI Aerospace, which supplies components to the aerospace and defense industries, said it will buy Valent Aerostructures for about $237 million, plus about $9.7 million of certain retained obligations.

** Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by the military, said it will sell its broadcast communications unit to an affiliate of the Gores Group LLC for $225 million.

** Telecom Italia on Thursday rejected a 3-billion-euro ($3.9 billion) investment offer from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and took more time to consider the possible sale of a stake in its copper network.

** U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic LLC agreed to pay 420 million reais ($200 million) for a 31 percent stake in XP Investimentos CCTVM SA, Brazil’s largest independent brokerage, the companies said on Wednesday.

** Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company are among the companies shortlisted to buy a large minority stake in Indonesia’s Panin Life for about $200 million, sources said.

** Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp said it intends to make an offer for New Zealand-based network equipment maker Endace Ltd for about $130 million in cash to expand its market.

** British cinema chain Cineworld has bought independent movie theatre operator Picturehouse, giving traditionally mainstream Cineworld access to an arthouse film audience.

Cineworld, which runs about 80 cinemas in the UK, is issuing new shares to help finance the cash deal, which values privately-owned Picturehouse at 47.3 million pounds ($76.1 million).

** The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said it plans to sell its shares in EADS, a day after the European aerospace and defence company announced a major shake-up of its ownership structure.

** Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is likely to announce it will invest in British sportscar maker Aston Martin on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Afferro Mining Inc said on Thursday it was in talks with several parties that could result in a strategic investment or sale of the company, sending its shares up as much as 22 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan’s $750-million deal to give the French manufacturer effective control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ is expected to be signed next week, two sources close to the Russian company said.