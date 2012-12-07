Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. Airways Group Inc has made a formal merger proposal to American Airlines parent AMR Corp that could value the combined airline at around $8.5 billion, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Glencore International Plc won approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce for its C$6 billion ($6 billion) purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc, clearing the last regulatory hurdle for the long-delayed deal.

** Canadian grain-handler Richardson International Ltd expects to get Competition Bureau approval for its purchase of some Viterra Inc assets by the end of the year, Richardson President Curt Vossen told Reuters.

** A group of Chinese companies, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is in talks to buy American International Group Inc’s aircraft leasing unit for about $5.5 billion, AIG said.

** Canada’s Industry Ministry said it would hold a media briefing at 2100 GMT on China’s CNOOC Ltd’s bid for energy company Nexen Inc as well as Malaysia’s Petronas’s bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp with information embargoed until 2200 GMT.

** MegaFon , Russia’s No.2 mobile operator, completed a $1.07 billion deal to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset to expand the number of shops through which it can sell its services.

** Norway’s Yara has agreed to buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge in a deal valued at $750 million, giving it a wider product range and distribution network in a key market.

** French insurer AXA is seeking buyers for some U.S. life insurance assets that could be worth some $500 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing three unnamed sources.

** Italian private equity fund Investindustrial has signed a deal to buy 37.5 percent of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd from its Kuwaiti owner Investment Dar. Investindustrial is investing 150 million pounds ($241 million) in Aston Martin in the form of a capital increase, the British car maker said.

** Bayer is unlikely to sell its blood glucose meters business for the time being, after failing to generate sufficient interest from buyers, two people familiar with the situation said.

** The Bank of Italy is mulling the sale of its 4.5 percent stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali to the Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), people familiar with the situation said.

** Canadian vitamin maker Jamieson Laboratories is in advanced talks to sell itself, a source directly familiar with the matter said.

** Hardcastle Restaurants, master franchisee for south and west India operations of burger chain McDonald’s Corp, said it will merge with its parent Westlife Development Ltd .

** Austrian energy group OMV may buy German utility RWE’s stake in the Nabucco gas pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian supplies to Europe.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group may complete the sale of its shares in Medical Park in the first half of 2013, the Turkish hospital group’s chairman said.

** Argentine energy firm YPF is close to inking two partnership deals, putting it on the right track to meet its investment goals and bring huge shale gas resources onstream months after it was nationalised.

** Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments has dropped out of a consortium that was looking to buy display-advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd, Dow Jones Newswires reported, citing a person with knowledge of the deal.