Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Nexen Inc’s chief executive said on Monday that the $15.1 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil producer by China’s CNOOC Ltd was not yet wrapped up despite the Canadian government’s approval last week.

** Drinks group Diageo Plc has held talks with Japanese brewer Suntory about making a joint bid to acquire bourbon whiskey maker Beam for more than $10 billion, Britain’s Sunday Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

** New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is weighing up whether to make a bid for The Financial Times Group, which includes the namesake paper and a half interest in The Economist magazine, the New York Times reported, citing three people close to the mayor.

Analysts value The Financial Times Group at about $1.2 billion, well within the reach of Bloomberg LP, which in 2011 had revenue of $7.6 billion, the paper said.

** An Indian panel of ministers plans a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd for Wednesday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could raise up to $1.1 billion for the deficit-strapped governnment.

** American International Group Inc will sell nearly all of aircraft leasing business ILFC to a Chinese consortium for up to $4.8 billion, in a deal that gives the fastest growing aviation market easier and cheaper access to planes.

** STMicroelectronics plans to quit its loss-making mobile chip joint venture with Ericsson in a drive to cut costs and catch-up with larger, more profitable U.S. rivals.

** Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it will spin off its security division and buy back $2 billion of shares, yielding to pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz.

** Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said it would buy mobile computing device maker Intermec for $600 million, or $10 per share.

** PT Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-controlled oil and gas company, has agreed to acquire three Indonesian units of U.S.-listed oil firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Pertamina said in a company statement on Monday.

** British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said it had made an early-stage proposal to internet group Google Inc to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.

** French retailer PPR unveiled its first acquisition in China - a majority stake in fine jeweller Qeelin - and said more small deals could follow in the region, a key market for luxury goods.

** Albania has held off signing a contract to sell state-owned oil company Albpetrol after would-be buyer Albanian-U.S.-owned Vetro Energy failed to make a deposit to back the sale, an official said on Monday, which could mean the deal is in jeopardy.

** Gulf telecom operator Qtel has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to advise it on a potential bid for Vivendi’s Maroc Telecom, said four people familiar with the matter.

Vivendi aims to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.14 billion) for its 53 percent stake in Morocco’s biggest fixed and mobile operator, and has received initial expressions of interest from four carriers, sources told Reuters in October.

** Australia’s Australand Property Group said it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional offer from property trust GPT Group to buy parts of its business, including its A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) investment property portfolio.

** U.S. biotechnology group Amgen has agreed to buy unlisted Decode Genetics, a pioneer in gene research, for $415 million to boost its drive to develop better targeted drugs.

** CHAMP Private Equity, Australia’s oldest buyout firm, has appointed Macquarie Capital as adviser to consider a possible sale or float of its Golding mining services company, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Golding, which a press report said could fetch up to A$400 million ($420 million), provides open-cut mining and civil works services for the resources, transport and construction sectors in northern Queensland state.

** China’s largest maker of auto parts won an auction for A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt maker of batteries for electric cars that was funded partly with U.S. government money, A123 confirmed in a statement Sunday.

Wanxiang Group Corp’s bid of $256.6 million topped a joint bid from Johnson Controls Inc of Milwaukee and Japan’s NEC Corp for the maker of lithium-ion batteries.

** Spanish travel company Globalia has agreed to buy debt-laden peer Orizonia in a deal that will value the business at 141 million euros ($182 million) after lenders cut their debt claims substantially, people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

** Wipro Ltd, India’s No.3 software services provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million, the Indian company said in a statement.

** French care home operator Korian plans to make a takeover offer of over 100 million euros ($130 million) for German peer Curanum AG, seeking to expand in the largest European market for retirement homes.

** British microprocessing firm Imagination Technologies has increased its offer to acquire the operating business of MIPS Technologies to $80 million after a rival firm topped its bid.

** New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd said on Monday it would acquire Noel Leeming Group, a consumer electronics and home appliance retailer for NZ$65 million ($53 million) to expand its business.

** Ryanair has offered more concessions to EU antitrust regulators after earlier proposals by the airline failed to soothe competition concerns over its third bid to buy Irish rival Aer Lingus.

** Argentine state-controlled energy company YPF is in talks to form a partnership with Norway’s Statoil to develop YPF’s shale reserves, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

** ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger wants to examine all options regarding the future of its German steel business, including a spin off and a public flotation, a German magazine reported on Saturday, citing supervisory board sources.

** Telecommunications equipment companies Arris Group and Pace Plc submitted the best bids for a Google Inc business that sells television set-top boxes and other equipment to cable companies, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

** Citigroup is in talks with Lebanon’s Audi Bank on the sale of its consumer banking unit in Turkey, part of the U.S.-based bank’s plan to rationalise its global businesses, senior banking sources said. [ID: nL5E8NA1TH]

** German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will discuss merging with peer Provinzial Rheinland in a potential blow to Nordwest suitor Allianz.

The two public sector insurers would explore a merger until March 31, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a statement on Monday, having met with the insurers’ owners.

** Delta Air Lines Inc is nearing an agreement to buy Singapore Airlines’ 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, and is expected to agree to a transatlantic joint venture with the British carrier, a source said.