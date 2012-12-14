Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Brazil set more attractive and less risky terms on Thursday to attract international bids to operate a high-speed train between its two biggest cities after an attempt last year found no takers.

The winner must invest 7.7 billion reais ($3.7 billion), offer economy class tickets of no more than 200 reais ($100) and guarantee that trains cover the 260 miles (420 km) between Rio and Sao Paulo in no more than 99 minutes.

** Italian carmaker Fiat is in talks with four banks about a capital increase to buy out the remaining 41.5 percent of Chrysler, a person familiar with the plan said.

** The value of telecom airwaves to be put on auction in India this fiscal year ending March will be worth about 200 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) at the current reserve price, R. Chandrashekhar, telecoms department secretary, said on Friday.

** Australand Property Group on Friday rejected an unsolicited offer from larger rival GPT Group to buy its most valuable assets, including the $2.4 billion investment property portfolio, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.

** Several independent board members of KB Financial Group Inc are pressing the company to cut its $2.05 billion offer for ING Groep’s South Korean insurance business, sources said, raising doubts the deal will be completed.

** Dutch chemicals group AkzoNobel is selling its struggling North American decorative paints arm to U.S. rival PPG Industries for $1.1 billion to focus on its larger European and faster-growing businesses.

** Telekom Austria could walk away from its takeover of budget mobile brand Yesss, the country’s telecoms regulator confirmed on Friday, in a move that could jeopardise a wider consolidation of the industry.

** KKR & Co LP has jumped into the auction for the fibre-optics business being sold by Australian contractor Leighton Holdings, a source familiar with the process told Reuters, eyeing a business that analysts say could fetch as much as A$870 million ($918 million).

** PT Axis Telekom Indonesia, controlled by Saudi Telecom Co , is planning to sell 1,600 telecommunication towers worth around $300 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Friday.

** Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment has won the right to buy MMK-Trans, a subsidiary of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), the Kommersant daily said on Friday, citing several sources.

** KT Corp said on Friday it was considering buying a stake in a Moroccan telecommunications firm after Reuters reported earlier that the South Korean firm is interested in bidding for Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.

** IAG, which will focus on its domestic market and expanding in Asia, is selling Equity Red Star for 87 million pounds ($140 million) to private equity firm Aquiline Partners, it said.

** Polish group Arctic Paper has extended the deadline of its bid for Swedish pulp supplier Rottneros by three weeks after failing to attract enough support.

Arctic sought to buy more than 90 percent of Rottneros with an offer that valued it at 351 million Swedish crowns ($53 million).

** German healthcare group Fresenius will exit its loss-making biotech business in order to focus on its other businesses, which it said offer better growth opportunities.

Fresenius said on Friday it was in talks with several parties over a sale of Fresenius Biotech, which had sales of 26 million euros ($34 million) in the first nine months of 2012 but posted a loss of 15 million euros.

** A1, an investment unit of Alfa Group, plans to buy 28.6 percent stake in Regal Petroleum, a company with operations in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a memorandum of understanding.

* Mexico’s Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV, the world’s largest coke bottler, will buy a 51 percent stake in Coca-Cola Co’s Philippine bottling operations for $688.5 million in cash to expand its presence in the Philippines.