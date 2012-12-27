Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** French group Vinci won a privatization tender for Portugal’s airports operator ANA on Thursday with a hefty 3.08 billion euro ($4.1 billion) bid, enabling debt-laden Lisbon to beat its EU/IMF asset sale goal.

** Fubon Financial, one of the most aggressive Taiwanese financial firms expanding into the Chinese market, said it will buy an 80 percent stake in China’s Firstsino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion).

** Poland’s government approved a motion on Thursday to move small stakes in four state-controlled companies to a special fund as a step toward selling them in order to fund infrastructure projects.

The decision includes an 11.4 percent stake in top Polish utility PGE, 8.4 percent of top lender PKO, 10.1 percent of top insurer PZU and 38 percent of chemical group Ciech. Based on the companies’ average share prices over the past six months, all four stakes combined are worth around 11 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion), a ministry official said.

** VietinBank, Vietnam’s second-biggest partly private lender by assets, will sell a 20 percent stake - the biggest available to foreign investors - to Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46 trillion dong ($743 million).

** Chemicals company Clariant AG has agreed to sell three units to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital for 502 million Swiss francs ($550 million) in a boost to plans to move away from low-margin cyclical businesses.

** Italian investment fund F2i will buy a 14.6 percent stake in airport operator SEA from Milan’s provincial government for 147 million euros ($194.37 million), or 4.04 euros per share.

** Italy’s mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Thursday it is ending a commercial partnership with French Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), part of Credit Mutuel group.

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp is in talks with three parties, including U.S. engineering firm Chicago Bridge and Iron Co NV, to sell a portion of its stake in its nuclear power unit Westinghouse, according to media reports.