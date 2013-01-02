Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds E.ON, Cerved, SunPower; updates Avis)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** SunPower Corp said it sold two large solar projects in California to a company controlled by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, and would receive up to $2.5 billion in proceeds and related contracts.

** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Italy’s Cerved from private equity peers Bain Capital and Clessidra for 1.13 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as it looks to develop the credit data provider’s business outside Italy.

** German utility company E.ON said it is selling a 43 percent stake in its regional unit in the state of Thuringia to a consortium led by a municipal holding company, KEBT, as part of an asset disposal plan.

The transaction is worth around 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), which includes 400 million euros in loans to be taken on by KEBT.

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) for the fifth time until Jan. 10.

** ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, will sell a 15 percent stake in one of its Canadian iron ore operations, raising $1.1 billion to help pay off debt at a time of sluggish demand.

** Private equity firm Sun European Partners has sealed two acquisitions in the packaging sector totalling around $700 million, helping to consolidate an industry battling to cut costs to cope with faltering demand.

The company said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval to buy the cosmetics division of Rexam’s personal care business and that it was also buying Paragon Print and Packaging.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has bought a 53.2 percent operating interest in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Atrush oil block for $600 million from General Exploration Partners (GEP) Inc.

** Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc will buy Zipcar Inc for about $500 million, surpassing larger rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Enterprise Holdings Inc to become the No.1 player in the fast-growing U.S. car-sharing market.

** Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the majority state-owned telecommunications operator, has agreed with the Tunisian government to buy a further 15 percent stake in that country’s operator Tunisiana for $360 million.

** T-Mobile Austria has appealed against the allocation of radio frequencies that will result from Hutchison Whampoa’s takeover of Orange Austria, in a move that could derail the 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) deal. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Compiled by Tej Sapru and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)