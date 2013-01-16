Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Struggling Japanese TV-maker Sharp Corp is in the final stages of talks with Lenovo Group Ltd to form a television operations partnership in China, the Nikkei reported.

** Debt-laden Telecom Italia has failed to attract improved bids for its majority stake in unprofitable Telecom Italia Media TV unit, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of a sale not going ahead.

** Beverage carbonation company NuCO2 Inc is exploring a sale and hopes to bring in more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** German travel and shipping group TUI AG has proposed a nil-premium, all-share merger with its majority-owned UK business TUI Travel to cut costs and strengthen its focus on tourism.

** In preparation for rules requiring the bank to hold more capital, Goldman Sachs Group is looking to sell a majority stake in its $1.4 billion reinsurance group, the firm’s incoming chief financial officer, Harvey Schwartz, said Wednesday on the firm’s earnings call.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised about $1.7 billion by selling shares in Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

** Stansted Airport has attracted three final bids each worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) in a deal that could be announced as early as next week, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Australia’s Macquarie, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) with its Australian partner IFM are the final bidders, the people said.

** Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent SA has won an eight-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to manage Reliance Communications Ltd’s mobile and fixed networks in the east and south of India.

** Medical diagnostic services provider CML HealthCare Inc said it was in talks with potential buyers for the bulk of its diagnostic imaging business as it focuses on laboratory services.

** Affin Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second-smallest bank, has obtained central bank approval to extend negotiations on buying a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd’s 70 percent-owned Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd until March 31, according to stock exchange filings.

** Private equity fund MBK Partners is set to acquire a majority stake in South Korean outdoor clothing firm NEPA Co Ltd for about 550 billion won ($520 million), a South Korean newspaper said on Wednesday.

** The Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB) is in talks with several international bourses about technology sharing and a possible stake sale as Turkey seeks to carve out a role as a regional financial hub, sources familiar with the plans said.

** Private equity firm Advent International is planning to sell its entire stake in Dufry AG, equivalent to about 13 percent of the Swiss airport retailer’s capital. Based on Tuesday’s closing price of 119.10 Swiss francs, the entire stake is worth around 462 million Swiss francs ($498 million).

** Chevron Corp said it entered into production-sharing contracts with Chinese offshore oil company CNOOC Ltd for two exploration blocks in South China Sea as the U.S. oil company looks to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.

** Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical laboratory-testing company, said on Wednesday that it would sell one of its diagnostic products businesses and take a 56 cent-per-share charge to write down part of its value and that of another business.

** Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Qatar National Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among the suitors expected to submit preliminary bids to buy Rabobank’s Indonesian unit, in a $400 million deal, sources said.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp is investing 576 million euros ($769 million) in four German cables to connect offshore windfarms to the mainland, in a sign investors are warming to Germany’s shift towards renewable energy.

** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT’s chairman said.

** Global commodities merchant Castleton Commodities International LLC said on Tuesday it acquired oil and gas assets in Colorado and Utah in a bid to build out its physical natural gas business. The firm acquired 180 oil and gas wells, 150,000 net acres in mineral leases, a gas processing facility and a 262-mile gas gathering system from Houston-based Patara Oil & Gas.

** Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world’s biggest agricultural traders, plans to buy a stake of about 13 percent in Namoi Cotton Co-operative Ltd in a bid to increase its footprint in the lucrative Australian market.

** U.S. security software company Symantec Corp has put its unit Altiris Inc up for sale and is drawing interest from private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

** Czech group CEZ is among preliminary bidders for two power plants in the country that Swiss company Alpiq has put up for sale, a CEZ spokesman said.