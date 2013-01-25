Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Torunlar Gida, Eletricas Brasileiras, Sinomach, Mercuria Energy Trading)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Business software maker Compuware Corp CPWR.O said on Friday it was open to a better offer after turning down a $2.3 billion bid from Elliott Management Corp, and the hedge fund said it remained “very interested”.

** Japan’s Aeon Co Ltd and a unit of Thailand’s Central Group are eyeing a bid for PT Matahari Department Store , a CVC-owned retail group in Indonesia for which the private equity firm is seeking as much as $3.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Danish renewable energy company Greentech has sold its half of a northern Poland wind farm project to local partner PGE because the stake would not give it control of the project.

** Torunlar Gida, a Turkish foodstuffs company, made the highest bid of $1.162 billion on Friday in a privatisation tender for Baskent Gaz, which distributes gas in the capital Ankara, the tender commission chairman Ahmet Aksu said.

** China’s Sinomach and France’s Fives are set to split German-American machine tool maker MAG Group between them, two people familiar with the deal process said.

** Swiss-based Mercuria Energy Trading is seeking to sell up to a fifth of itself to a strategic investor within the next six months and is also looking to increase partnerships with China, its head said on Friday.

** Brazil’s state-controlled utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, on Friday denied a report that said the government is studying a plan to break up the company as part of a cost-saving strategy.

** Italian holding company De Agostini and Chief Executive Lorenzo Pellicioli are not interested in buying Telecom Italia Media television network La7, a spokeswoman for the group said on Friday, rejecting a press report.

** CMA-CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipper, said it had agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its Terminal Link division for 400 million euros ($535 million) to China Merchants Holdings (International).

** A potential bid by private equity firm Silver Lake and its partners to take Dell Inc private is unlikely to be topped by other investors, people familiar with the matter said.

** A senior Lenovo executive said on Thursday that the Chinese computer maker may consider Research in Motion as a takeover target, sending the Blackberry maker’s shares up 2 percent just a week before it launches a make-or-break line of redesigned smartphones.

** Mexico’s Coca-Cola FEMSA said on Thursday that it had closed its $688.5 million acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Coca-Cola Co’s Philippines bottling operations, part of a recent shopping spree to expand its global footprint.

** Group 1 Automotive, the United States’ fourth-largest U.S. auto dealer group, has agreed to buy Brazilian automotive retail firm UAB Motors Participacoes S.A for about $146 million in cash and stock to expand into the fast growing market.

** Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez played down talk that it was looking to sell its one-third voting stake in crosstown rival Roche, and certainly not at its current market price.

** India’s Coromandel International said it has signed a definitive agreement to buy a controlling stake in fertiliser maker Liberty Phosphate Ltd and two of its affiliates for up to 3.75 billion rupees ($69.84 million) to strengthen its soil nutrients business.

** Troubled Mexican telecom Axtel said on Thursday it has agreed to sell 883 transmission towers to a unit of American Tower Corp for about $250 million in a deal that depends on the closing of a debt exchange offer by the end of the month.

** Credit Agricole sold a 5.2 percent stake in Spain’s Bankinter, continuing its strategy to refocus on domestic operations, but saw profit from the deal eclipsed by a big charge as its owners revalued their Agricole holding.

** A state-backed fund wants a venture owned by Nissan Motor Co Ltd and NEC Corp to merge with Sony Corp’s lithium ion battery operations to prevent rivals in China and Taiwan from capturing key technologies, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)