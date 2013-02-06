Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Biogen Idec is to take full ownership of blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after agreeing to pay Irish partner Elan $3.25 billion plus future royalties on sales of the drug.

** Greece’s second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank is in talks to acquire Portuguese lender Millennium BCP’s Greek unit, a senior executive at the Greek bank said on Wednesday.

** Renewable energy private equity firm HgCapital has sold a 177 megawatt British wind power portfolio to developer Blue Energy for 250 million pounds ($391 million), the firm said.

** Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp will merge their chip units in the next fiscal year, sources said, in the latest example of Japanese firms combining struggling units to compete with the likes of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd..

** Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said its subsidiary in Brazil, AEL Sistemas, and Embraer Defesa e Segurança signed an agreement for the entrance of Avibras Divisao Aerea e Naval as a shareholder in Harpia Sistemas.

Avibras will hold a 9 percent stake in Harpia, resulting in AEL owning 40 percent of Harpia’s shares and Embraer Defesa remaining as the major shareholder, with 51 percent, Elbit said.

** Total has received offers from Borealis to buy its GPN fertilizer business and a majority stake in Belgium-based Rosier and plans to present the deals to workers’ representatives, the French oil giant said.

** One of the key shareholders of Italy’s biggest construction firm Impregilo is set to launch a takeover bid for the rest of the company, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** The International Airline Group said on Wednesday it had ruled out raising a 113 million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the shares it does not already own in Spanish budget carrier Vueling.

** Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co forged a $766 million deal to buy Metals USA Holdings Corp, boosting its market share in the fragmented but high-margin business of cutting and customizing metals.

** Private-equity group Carlyle said it had completed a deal to buy French bank Societe Generale’s Los Angeles-based asset-management arm, TCW, alongside the unit’s management.

** ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.

** CVS Caremark Corp bought Drogaria Onofre, Brazil’s 8th-largest drugstore chain, last week, marking the first time the drugstore and pharmacy services company has reached outside the United States, Chief Executive Larry Merlo said.

** Britain’s Healthcare Locums Plc, a health and social care recruiter, said it received an indicative joint proposal from its two largest shareholders to buy all the outstanding shares of the company they did not already own.

** Twitter Inc said late on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire advertising analytics company Bluefin Labs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** British airline Flybe has agreed with Ryanair to create an Irish carrier known as Flybe Ireland in the event of a successful bid by Ryanair for rival Aer Lingus .

** Berli Jucker Pcl, a leading trading firm controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Wednesday it planned to acquire a distribution center in Vietnam as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia.

** Distressed investor Z Capital Partners has upped its ownership stake in Affinity Gaming Corp, the latest twist in a brewing dispute over control of the formerly bankrupt casino operator.