Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Monday:

** Sweden’s Lindengruppen and Foundation Asset Management on Monday offered 320 crowns per share in cash for Hoganas in a bid valuing the company at 11.2 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) and said they would take the metals powders firm private.

** Nasdaq OMX Group was recently in talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group to take the transatlantic exchange operator private, but the talks broke down due to price disagreements, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Norway’s $700 billion oil fund made its first property purchase in the United States on Monday and plans to spend billions more this year enlarging its portfolio, its real estate chief said.

** Private equity firms Genstar Capital and Aquiline Private Equity LLC have teamed up and are in exclusive negotiations to buy Genworth Financial Inc’s wealth management business and its San Francisco-based alternative investment business, two sources familiar with the situation said.

** Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp is watching to see whether Urenco, the world’s second-largest maker of nuclear fuel, is put up for sale, but it is not close to deciding whether to bid, Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said on Monday.

** Italy’s Eni has signaled it could be open to a sale of its oil services subsidiary Saipem after a widening corruption probe in Algeria left mud sticking to the oil major.

** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp said it plans to sell its 50 percent stake in RSI Home Products back to the privately held company for about $323 million. Toronto-based Onex said it expects the deal to close by the end of March.

** Perrigo Co, a maker of generic and over-the-counter drugs, said it bought UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $283 million in cash to gain access to Rosemont’s oral liquid formulations business.

** India-based Cipla Ltd has put on hold a $215 million bid for control of South African generic drug firm Cipla Medpro, the chairman of the Indian drug maker said.

** Dutch retailer Ahold has sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest , which already owned 40 percent of the grocer, the group announced on Monday.