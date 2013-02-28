Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Suzlon Energy, Micron, ING Groep, TD Bank and others; updates Vivendi)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it will buy a unit of India’s Strides Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in the fast-growing injectable drugs market.

** Regency Energy Partners LP said it would buy Southern Union Gathering Co’s natural gas pipeline affiliate for $1.5 billion to expand its presence in the Permian Basin in the southern United States.

** France’s Vivendi SA could put the sale of its Brazilian phone and broadband Internet company GVT SA on hold as bids are coming short of the asking price of 7 billion euros to 8 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Memory chipmaker Micron said the Tokyo district court issued an order approving its acquisition of Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida after creditors agreed to the plan.

** ING Groep NV, the biggest Dutch financial services company, agreed on Thursday to reduce its stake in Brazilian insurer SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA , raising funds to help repay a state bailout received after the global financial crisis.

** Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark all but shot down the idea that the bank might buy Royal Bank of Scotland’s Citizens Bank unit, saying on Thursday such a deal would not meet TD’s stated criteria for transaction.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra will present a new offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday even as it continues preliminary talks with entrepreneur Diego Della Valle for a joint bid, a source close to the matter said.

** Bushnell, which makes outdoor products and accessories for hunters such as eyewear and riflescopes, is up for a sale in a deal that could be worth $1 billion, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Banco Davivienda, Colombia’s third-largest bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados brokerage for $66 million, the company said on Thursday.

** Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer, said on Thursday it has purchased 114 Republic stores from the administrator of the failed fashion retailer. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

** Turkey is planning to sell up to a quarter of Ziraat Bank, the country’s largest state-run lender, next year in what it hopes will be one of the country’s biggest stock market listings, sources close to the matter said.

** Russia’s richest man, Alisher Usmanov, has sold a 7.4 percent stake in Russian internet group Mail.Ru at the price of $34.25, valuing the stake at around $530 million, the selling shareholder said in a statement.

** Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Thursday sweetened its offer by 17 percent to take over South Africa’s third-largest drugmaker, Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd, ending the uncertainty of an earlier offer that had been put on hold by the Indian company.

Cipla, India’s fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it would spend about $512 million, or 10 rand a share, to acquire Cipla Medpro and then delist the South African drugmaker.

** An Omani sovereign wealth fund has bought a 41.1 percent stake in Oman National Investment Corp Holding from a unit of the Dubai ruler’s personal investment firm, the state funds said in a joint statement.

** Private equity firm Aid Partners said it has bought British music and video retailer HMV’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations for an undisclosed amount, AID Partners said in a statement.

** British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP raised $90.2 million after selling a 4.2 percent stake in India’s Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, a source with knowledge of the sale told Reuters.

** Eni said it had signed an agreement with national oil company Petrovietnam to assess the potential for developing unconventional resources in Vietnam as the Italian oil major seeks to expands its footprint in Asia.

** Shares in India’s Suzlon Energy plunged as much as 45 percent to a record low on Thursday as investors worried about the wind turbine maker’s debts pared their holdings after a partial stake sale by its founders.

** Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany’s leading conservative newspaper, has rescued left-leaning rival Frankfurter Rundschau. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and media house Frankfurter Societaet said they would take over the Rundschau from March 1, adding its editorial independence was assured.