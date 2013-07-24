Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dell Inc founder Michael Dell raised his $24.4 billion bid by $150 million on condition that shareholder voting rules are changed so that it will be easier for him to take the No.3 personal computer maker private.

** U.S. fund Blackstone has bought 18 protected rent housing blocks from Madrid city council for 125.5 million euros ($165.89 million), the council said, in one of the first private equity purchases of publicly owned housing in Spain.

** Israeli holding company IDB Development Corp is in advanced talks to sell a 30 percent stake in Clal Insurance to a group of investors based in China at a company valuation of 4.6 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).

** JSW Steel, India’s third-largest steelmaker, has expressed interest in buying British steel trader Stemcor’s Indian iron ore assets, joining at least three other interested parties, two sources at the companies said.

** Private equity group Carlyle Group LP has entered into exclusive talks to buy family-owned German wood processing group Klenk Holz AG and hopes to clinch a deal this month, two people familiar with the deal said.

** South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings valued its bid for two of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s thrombosis drugs and a French factory at around 700 million pounds ($1.08 billion), 100 million pounds ($153.7 million) of which will be for inventory.

** UK Asset Resolution, Britain’s state-run “bad bank,” has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615 million).

** Wonderbra owner Hanesbrands Inc will spend $547 million to buy rival Maidenform Brands Inc, where sales have been flagging, and expand its range of lingerie for younger consumers.

** Italy’s Recordati said it has agreed to buy 90 percent of Tunisia’s eighth-largest pharmaceutical company, Opalia Pharma SA, for an enterprise value of about 37 million euros ($49 million).

** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said it has agreed to buy Societe Generale’s private banking business in Japan for an undisclosed sum.