Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Vivendi plans to sell the bulk of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc to the video game maker for $8.2 billion, the French conglomerate’s second blockbuster deal in a week. Vivendi is also studying whether to split up its telecoms and media businesses, its chief financial officer said.

** Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has agreed to pay about $700 million to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co, underscoring the rising appetite of Japanese companies for deals in the rapidly expanding economies of Southeast Asia.

** Belgian weaving machine maker Picanol has bought a 27.6 percent stake in Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo Chemie from French state-owned explosives and propellants maker SNPE. Picanol said it agreed to pay 22 euros ($29.12) per share in cash, equivalent to 192 million euros ($254.1 million), for the stake.

** China Fishery Group Ltd raised its stake in Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 74.3 percent from 65.3 percent after settling a dispute with a Peruvian investor who had refused to sell, Copeinca said in a statement.

** Turk Telekom has offered $530 million to buy a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk, the head of the state agency that controls the television company said late on Thursday.

** U.S. lawmakers are concerned that a Chinese company’s planned $4.7 billion acquisition of pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc could affect the safety and availability of heparin, a blood-thinner derived from pig intestines and widely used in heart surgery and kidney dialysis.

** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management LLP said on Thursday that it had given a 4.01 percent stake it owns in Italian lender UniCredit to Deutsche Bank as a pledge for financing.

** Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS has approved the takeover of Fondiaria-SAI by rival Unipol, paving the way for the completion of the complex deal aimed at rescuing the country’s leading motor insurer.

** French aerospace group Safran said that the space activities of Italy’s Fiat Avio would fit well with its business but declined to say whether it had made an offer.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is continuing talks on selling its Steel Americas division to Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional but meeting an initial end-September deadline is becoming increasingly unlikely, two sources familiar with the situation said.

** Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s Indonesian subsidiary will offer a 5 percent stake to the public and is in talks with three local smelters on copper concentrate supply deals, company and government officials said.

** Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC has tapped Goldman Sachs Group to find a buyer for packaging company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that could fetch around $800 million, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** British publisher Pearson Plc has put its Mergermarket news service on the block while insisting that it intends to hang on to the Financial Times newspaper.

Pearson Chief Executive John Fallon said that Mergermarket, which reports merger and acquisition news and has annual sales of about 100 million pounds ($153 million), does not have a place in a group that is increasingly focused on education, digital services and emerging markets.

** France’s defense minister said negotiations with India to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation were proceeding well, but did not say when the deal would be finalized.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni said it had completed the sale of 28.57 percent of Eni East Africa to China’s CNPC at a previously agreed price of $4.21 billion.

** Private equity firm Advent International is considering refinancing debt in its British home appliance insurer Domestic & General and paying itself a dividend as an alternative to a sale.